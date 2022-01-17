Fairview 59, Edon 43
SHERWOOD — Fairview finished both halves strong, out-scoring Edon 32-12 in the second and fourth quarters in a 59-43 home win on Monday.
Carrie Zeedyk paced the Apaches (10-6) with 17 points, six assists and six rebounds while Haley Hammer put up 16 points and five boards and Kelly Crites had 10 points and three assists.
Edon fell to 2-13 on the season with the loss. No other statistics were reported.
EDON (43) — No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (59) — K. Zeedyk 5; Singer 3; C. Zeedyk 17; Crites 10; Rhodes 8; Mavis 0; Hammer 0; Taylor 0. Totals 23-54 9-16 59.
Three-point goals: Fairview 5-17 (Hammer 3, Singer, C. Zeedyk). Rebounds: Fairview 25 (C. Zeedyk, Rhodes 6). Turnovers: Fairview 8.
Edon 13 4 18 8 — 43
Fairview 12 12 15 20 — 59
Hilltop 46, North Central 34
WEST UNITY — Hilltop earned its seventh straight victory, downing North Central 46-34 on a historic night for the Eagles.
Freshman Libbie Baker netted a game-high 21 points in the win for the Cadets (9-5, 3-0 BBC) while Jayma Bailey added 10.
Madison Brown scored 13 points for North Central (7-7, 2-1 BBC) while Kendal Bonney chipped in eight markers.
NORTH CENTRAL (34) — Brown 13; Bonney 8; King 5; Burnett 6; Stewart 2. Totals 12-7-34.
HILLTOP (46) — Li. Baker 21; Bailey 10; Hancock 5; La. Baker 4; Le. Baker 4; Connolly 2. Totals 14-13-46.
Three-point goals: North Central — Brown 2, Burnett. Hilltop — Bailey 2, Hancock.
North Central 7 12 7 8 — 34
Hilltop 6 11 14 15 — 46
BLOOMDALE — Liberty Center girls basketball took to the road and fell to Elmwood, 53-37.
Standout Brooklyn Thrash racked up 20 points to lead all scorers for the Royals (13-2) while Anna Meyer hit four treys and added 31.
Peyton Armey also drained four 3-pointers and netted 19 points to lead the Tigers (8-7).
LIBERTY CENTER (37) — Armey 19; Barrett 8; K. Mohler 6; Blanton 2; Giesige 2; Gray 0; H. Mohler 0; Keller 0; Jones 0; Gerken 0. Totals 13-4-37.
ELMWOOD (53) — Thrash 20; Meyer 13; Barber 8; Johnson 6; Frank 6. Totals 19-8-53.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Armey 4, Barrett. Elmwood — Meyer 4, Johnson 2, Thrash. Rebounds: Liberty Center 16 (Gerken 5).
Liberty Center 10 10 11 6 — 37
Elmwood 10 16 8 19 — 53
Reserves: Liberty Center, 55-14.
