SHERWOOD — Needing just 14 points to reach 1,000 career markers, Fairview senior Carrie Zeedyk became the 14th Apache to reach the feat in a 76-10 victory over North Central on Monday.
Zeedyk finished with 22 points, seven assists and three steals in the win for Fairview (5-2), marking the sixth straight decade an Apache has earned the feat. Allison Rhodes added 15 points and three boards while Kelly Crites added 14 markers, five assists and eight steals as Fairview built up a 34-4 lead after one quarter.
NORTH CENTRAL (10) — No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (76) — Mavis 0; Singer 6; Zeedyk 22; Sharp 5; Crites 14; Rhodes 15; Merritt 0; Hammer 4; Taylor 6; McDaniel 4.
North Central 4 4 2 0 — 10
Fairview 34 18 17 7 — 76
Reserves: Fairview, 56-6.
Stryker 53, Hicksville 25
HICKSVILLE — Stryker improved to 6-1 on the season as they cruised to a 53=25 road win at Hicksville.
Sage Woolace led the way for the Panthers as she dropped 14 points, 10 of which came in the first half. No other Panther scored more than seven but five others scored at least five on the night as they knocked down six triples as a squad.
Hicksville (1-6) was led by Kennedy Adams and Ashlyn Steury who each had four points.
STRYKER (53) — Froelich 7; Woolace 14; Leupp 0; Ruffer 6; Fulk 6; Ramon 1; Creighton 2; Wickerham 3; Myers 3; Rethmel 5; Oberlin 6. Totals: 14-6-7 53
HICKSVILLE (25) — Adams 4; Perna 2; Seitz 2; Neidhardt 3; Bergman 1; Steury 4; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 2; Rice 2; Porter 3; Sanders 0; McAlexander 2. Totals: 8-1-6 25.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Oberlin 2, Forelich, Wickerham, Myers, Rethmel, Hicksville — Adams. Rebounds: Stryker 20, Hicksville 18 (Bergman 5). Turnovers: Stryker 12, Hicksville 22.
Stryker 13 15 14 11 — 53
Hicksville 2 5 7 11 — 25
Reserves: Stryker, 28-21.
Southview 53, Wauseon 47
WAUSEON — Sylvania Southview outscored Wauseon by 11 points in the second half to deal the Indians a 53-47 defeat.
Mackenzie Stasa and Hayley Meyer each netted 13 points to pace the Tribe (4-3), with Meyer hitting 11-of-12 from the charity stripe.
SOUTHVIEW (53) — DuPree 13; Johnson 4; Bourbeau 7; Brown 11; Protsman 0; Schramm 6; Williams 10; Shinaver 0; Huffman 2. Totals 20-10-53.
WAUSEON (47) — Stasa 13; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 5; S. Rupp 0; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 7; Marugan 9; Meyer 13. Totals 13-18-47.
Three-point goals: Southview — DuPree 2, Williams. Wauseon — Stasa, Coronado, Kay. Ehrsam.
Southview 12 6 17 18 — 53
Wauseon 13 10 12 12 — 47
Reserves: Wauseon, 32-20.
Fayette 56, Waite 19
FAYETTE — Fayette picked up their first win of the season with a 56-19 drubbing of Toledo Waite that saw the Eagles down seven three-pointers.
Kelsie Storrs was the leader of the group as she netted 12 points and three from long distance to lead the Eagles (1-6) to victory. Nevaeah Powers added nine while Mesa Gorsuch added eight.
Jusianna Sanchez led the way for Waite with eight points and 6-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe.
WAITE (19) — Sanchez 8; Miller 0; Hall 0; Drouillard 2; Carter 2; Alexander 4; Huggins 0; Hopkins 0; Vansickle 3. Totals: 5-1-6 19
FAYETTE (56) — Sinks 2; D. Storrs 3; Mitchell 3; Kovar 0; Powers 9; Gorsuch 8; Fetterman 0; Brown 5; K. Storrs 12; Ramay 7; Silwinski 0; Schang 7. Totals: 14-7-7 56
Three-point goals: Waite — Vansickle, Fayette — K. Storrs 3, D. Storrs, Mitchell, Powers, Ramay. Turnovers: Waite 24, Fayette 20.
Waite 4 5 6 4 — 19
Fayette 18 11 16 44 — 56
