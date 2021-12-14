SHERWOOD — Carrie Zeedyk poured in 19 points for Fairview girls basketball on Monday night as the Apaches took down North Central 52-37 in a non-league matchup.
Three Apache players came away with double figures Kelly Crites and Allison Rhodes added 12 points apiece for Fairview (4-3).
Madison Brown led the way for North Central (5-5) with 17 points while Lauren Balser hit three treys for nine points.
NORTH CENTRAL (37) — M. Brown 17; Balser 9; Bonney 7; Burnett 2; R. Brown 2; Stewart 0; King 0. Totals: 13-6-37.
FAIRVIEW (52) — C. Zeedyk 19; Crites 12; Rhodes 12; Hammer 5; Singer 4; Taylor 0; K. Zeedyk 0. Totals: 22-5-52.
Three-point goals: North Central — Balser 3, M. Brown, Bonney. Fairview — C. Zeedyk, Crites, Hammer. Turnovers: Fairview 16, North Central 17.
North Central 13 10 7 7 — 37
Fairview 15 12 14 11 — 52
Hicksville 49, Stryker 36
STRYKER — Kenzie Schroeder’s 19 points and 11 rebounds led the charge for Hicksville as the Aces picked up a 49-36 road win over Stryker.
Lindsey Bergman chipped in 15 points, 12 in the second half, with 13 boards for Hicksville (4-3).
Sage Woolace poured in 22 points and drained 10-of-12 from the free throw line for the Panthers (5-2).
HICKSVILLE (49) — Slattery 9; Seitz 2; Schroeder 19; Neidhardt 4; Smith 0; Bergman 15. Totals 19-8-49.
STRYKER (36) — Woolace 22; Leupp 0; Rethmel 2; E. Fulk 9; Ramon 0; Wickerham 0; Andres 0; H. Fulk 3; Myers 0 Totals 10-12-36.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Schroeder 2, Slattery. Stryker — Woolace 2, E. Fulk, H. Fulk. Rebounds: Hicksville 38 (11), Stryker 19 (Woolace 5). Turnovers: Hicksville 12, Stryker 12.
Hicksville 7 13 10 19 — 49
Stryker 4 9 7 16 — 36
Reserves: Hicksville, 20-11.
Montpelier 51, Paulding 45
PAULDING — Montpelier dug out of a 15-6 hole after one quarter to defeat Paulding 51-45 and stay unbeaten on the year.
Ariel Page and Jada Uribes each scored 11 points to pace the Locos ()6-0 while both Chelsea McCord and Mandy Taylor netted 10.
Janae Pease put up 17 points for Paulding (0-6) in the setback. Claire Schweller and Audrey Giesige each scored 10.
MONTPELIER (51) — Bumb 2; McCord 10; Richmire 6; Taylor 10; Page 11; Uribes 11; Phongphiou 1. Totals 16-17-51.
PAULDING (45) — Schweller 10; B. Bakle 0; Kauser 0; Pease 17; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 4; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 10; Roehrig 0. Totals 17-8-45.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — McCord, Uribes. Paulding — Pease 2, Giesige.
Montpelier 6 13 15 17 — 51
Paulding 15 7 13 10 — 45
Reserves: Montpelier, 32-30 (2OT).
Wauseon 43, Southview 37
SYLVANIA — Wauseon held Sylvania Southview scoreless in the third quarter, making the difference as the Indians downed the Cougars, 43-37.
Marisa Seiler’s 14 points led the charge for the Tribe (5-0) while Hayley Meyer added 12 markers.
Carys Bourbeau paced Southview (1-5) with nine points.
WAUSEON (43) - Stasa 0; Tester 0; Au. Pelok 8; Rodriguez 6; Seiler 14; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 1; Meyer 12. Totals 16-6-43.
SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW (37) - Johnson 5; Bourbeau 9; Brown 9; Ferguson 8; Schramm 0; Williams 0; Kassem 6; McCullum 0. Totals 15-2-37.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 2, Rodriguez 2, Au. Pelok. Southview — Bourbeau 2, Ferguson 2, Johnson.
Wauseon 11 12 8 13 — 43
Southview 12 11 0 14 — 37
Eastside (Ind.) 38, Edon 34
EDON — Edon girls basketball fell to 0-7 with a close 38-34 home loss to Eastside High School on Monday night.
The Bombers led by one at halftime but a 13-point second half wasn't enough to pull out a victory.
Carlie Kiess led Edon with 16 points and two three-pointers.
EASTSIDE (38) — Kreischer 21; Gieger 6; Hoffelder 3; Bireley 3; Hertig 2; Sky. Kessler 2; Syd. Kessler 1; Traxler 0. Totals: 8-3-13-38.
EDON (34) — Kiess 16; Towers 5; All. Kaylor 4; Heinze 4; Mitchell 3; Hickman 2; Craven 0; Ash. Kaylor 0; Wofford 0. Totals: 10-3-5-34.
Three-point goals: Eastside - Kreischer 2, Gieger. Edon - Kiess 2, Towers.
Eastside 7 13 9 9 - 38
Edon 12 9 8 5 - 34
