SHERWOOD — Both Kendall Braden and Carrie Zeedyk poured in 26 points Monday night as Fairview girls basketball fell at home to Toledo Christian 71-59.
The Eagles also saw Kaylona Butler score 16 points and Mackenzie Royal-Davis add 13 points in the win.
Fairview (7-6) got 12 points from both Kelly Crites and Allison Rhodes.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (71) — Braden 26; Butler 16; Royal-Davis 13; Rosales 6; Neitze 5; Welborn 2. Totals: 20-9-4-71.
FAIRVIEW (59) — C. Zeedyk 26; Crites 12; Rhodes 12; Hammer 7; Singer 0; K. Zeedyk 0.
Toledo Christian 21 12 14 24 — 71
Fairview 11 13 20 15 — 59
