WAUSEON — Behind 21 points from Kiersten Cline, Fairview improved to 3-0 on the season with a 60-51 victory at Wauseon in Monday girls hoops action.
Cline was a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line to help seal the win for the Apaches while Paige Ricica and Carrie Zeedyk each chipped in 10 points for the Fairview cause.
Marisa Seiler led all scorers with 23 points to pace Wauseon (2-1) while Chelsie Raabe put up 13.
FAIRVIEW (60) — C. Zeedyk 10; Mavis 2; Smith 5; Crites 5; Rhodes 6; Cline 21; O. Ricica 1; P. Ricica 10. Totals 21-13-60.
WAUSEON (51) - Pelok 4; Vasvery 0; Raabe 13; Seiler 23; Carroll 7; Meyer 4. Totals 21-5-51.
Three-point goals: Fairview — P. Ricica 2, Smith, Crites, Cline. Wauseon — Seiler 2, Raabe, Carroll.
Fairview 18 14 16 12 — 60
Wauseon 10 12 21 8 — 51
Reserves: Fairview, 34-22.
Hilltop 41, Hicksville 34
WEST UNITY — Hilltop clamped down defensively, outscoring Hicksville 13-3 in the first period and downing the Aces 41-34.
Leanna Baker’s 17 points and seven rebounds were tops for the Cadets (5-1) while Holly Jermeay added 10.
Kenzie Schroeder recorded 15 points and four rebounds for the Aces (1-3) while Avery Slattery added 11 tallies.
HICKSVILLE (34) — Slattery 11; Phillips 0; Schroeder 15; Smith 0; Bergman 0; Crall 3; Eicher 0; Monroe 5. Totals 13-3-34.
HILLTOP (41) — La. Baker 2; Brenner 5; Jermeay 10; Bailey 5; Barnum 0; Hancock 0; Connelly 0; Le. Baker 17; Maddox 2. Totals 16-6-41.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Slattery 3, Schroeder, Monroe. Hilltop — Jermeay 2, Bailey. Rebounds: Hicksville 18 (Crall 5), Hilltop 23 (Le. Baker 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 21, Hilltop 26.
Hicksville 3 13 11 7 — 34
Hilltop 13 13 6 9 — 41
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Senior 32
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf boosted its mark to 6-0 on the season with a 53-32 win over visiting Lima Senior.
Erin Kaufman’s 14 points led the way for the Titans, which held the Spartans to just 11 total first-half points. Chloee Glenn added 12 markers.
LIMA SENIOR (32) — Sigman 13; Hile 0; Wright 9; Engberg 2; Bean 3; Spivey 5; Nelson 0.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) — Schroeder 1; Erford 7; Anna Siefker 5; Haselman 0; Okuley 7; Fortman 2; Brinkman 0; E. Kaufman 15; K. Kaufman 5; Glenn 12.
Three-point goals: Lima Senior — Wright 3, Sigman. Ottawa-Glandorf — Anna Siefker.
Lima Senior 4 7 11 10 — 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 13 12 14 — 53
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.