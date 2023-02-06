SHERWOOD — Fairview secured the outright Green Meadows Conference championship with a 68-26 shelling of Paulding on Monday in girls hoops action.
Kelly Crites led the Apaches (17-4, 6-0 GMC) with 23 points, six steals and five assists while Carrie Zeedyk tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds. Allison Rhodes chipped in 13 points and five boards as Fairview clinched the title with one league game to spare Friday vs. Ayersville.
Addison Pease’s eight points led the way for Paulding (2-18, 2-4 GMC).
PAULDING (26) — Pease 8; Bermejo 2; Bakle 5; Suffel 1; Schlatter2; Breier 0; Kuckuck 6; Barton 2. Totals 11-3-26.
FAIRVIEW (68) — Singer 2; Zeedyk 14; Crites 23; Rhodes 13; Merritt 5; Hammer 3; Taylor 6; McDaniel 2; Mavis 0. Totals 26-12-68
Three-point goals: Paulding — Bakle. Fairview — Zeedyk 2, Merritt, Hammer.
Paulding 11 4 10 1 — 26
Fairview 20 14 20 14 — 68
Tinora 46, Stryker 38
Tinora picked up its sixth win in the last seven outings, dispatching visiting Stryker, 46-38.
Nova Okuley hit three treys and scored 13 points for the Rams (12-9) while Liv Mueller paced the Green and White with 15 points.
Bri Wickerham’s 20 points and three longballs led the Panthers (15-6), which led 13-6 after one quarter. Sage Woolace scored 10 points.
STRYKER (38) — Woolace 10; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 3; Ramon 3; Wickerham 20; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 2. Totals 13-7-38.
TINORA (46) — Brown 2; Harr 0; Lee 4; Nagel 1; K. Okuley 8; Mueller 15; Schaffner 0; Durfey 3; N. Okuley 13. Totals 14-12-46.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Wickerham 3, Woolace, Ramon. Tinora — N. Okuley 3, K. Okuley, Mueller, Durfey.
Stryker 13 10 4 11 — 38
Tinora 6 16 6 18 — 46
Reserves: Tinora, 16-13 (two quarters).
Crestview 51, W. Trace 18
CONVOY — Wayne Trace was stifled by state-ranked Crestview, falling to the rival Knights 51-18.
Gracie Shepherd had eight points to pace the Raiders (11-10), which shot 7-of-27 from the field in the loss to the Division IV No. 9 Knights (16-4).
WAYNE TRACE (18) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 4; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 0; Miller 2; Shepherd 8; Care. Winans 0; L. Moore 4; Caro. Winans 0; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 7-27 4-8 18.
CRESTVIEW (51) - Ros 0; Owsley 2; M. Kulwicki 2; Kline 10; Gregory 18; L. McCoy 2; Crider 13; J. Kulwicki 2; H. McCoy 2; Hoffman 0; Best; 0; Reinhart 0. Totals 20-33 5-5 51.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 0-7, Crestview 6-11 (Gregory 4, Kline 2). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 17 (L. Moore 7), Crestview 18 (Crider 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 18, Crestview 7.
Wayne Trace 5 4 5 4 — 18
Crestview 18 20 11 2 — 51
Reserves: Crestview, 21-12.
Bryan 67, Lake 31
BRYAN — Bryan’s Reese Grothaus knocked down five 3-pointers, finishing with 23 points as the Golden Bears rolled past Lake, 67-31.
Kailee Thiel added 14 points in the win for Bryan (19-2) while Blayze Langenderfer and Ella Voigt each netted nine.
LAKE (31) — Stanley 13; Materni 2; Longoria 0; Tobias 0; Christ 0; Staczek 16; Garcia 0; Eckenrode 0. Totals 11-9-31.
BRYAN (67) — Zimmerman 0; Thiel 14; Voigt 9; Miller 2; Grothaus 23; Rau 6; Smith 0; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 9; Alspaugh 4; Mossburg 0; Blevins 0; Lane 0. Totals 27-6-67.
Three-point goals: Lake — none. Bryan — Grothaus 5, Langenderfer, Rau.
Lake 9 7 11 4 — 31
Bryan 23 21 15 8 — 67
L. Center 51, Pettisville 25
PETTISVILLE — Liberty Center staked a 14-2 lead after one quarter and routed Pettisville, 51-25.
Emerson Gray tallied 17 points to pace the Tigers (18-3) while Bea Barrett netted 10 in the win.
Grace Crawford’s 11 points were tops for the Blackbirds (12-9).
LIBERTY CENTER (51) — Giesige 0; Gray 17; E. Mohler 4; Armey 5; H. Mohler 1; Keller 7; Perry 4; Miller 0; Jones 3; Gerken 0; Barrett 10. Totals 18-10-51.
PETTISVILLE (25) — Grieser 1; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 3; Strauss 0; Miller 3; King 0; Beck 7; Crawford 11; Blosser 0; Wiemken 0. Totals 7-11-25.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Gray 3, Keller, Jones. Pettisville — none.
Lib. Center 14 14 5 18 — 51
Pettisville 2 12 4 7 — 25
Toledo Christian 61,
Miller City 39
TOLEDO — No. 8 Toledo Christian seized a 19-7 lead after one quarter and defeated visiting Miller City, 61-39.
Grace Pfau hit four treys and racked up 14 points in the loss for the Wildcats (10-11) while Warnimont put up five points and 14 rebounds against Toledo Christian (16-4).
MILLER CITY (39) — C. Erford 4; Wenzinger 3; Ruck 6; Schnipke 5; Warnimont 5; G. Pfau 14; M. Erford 2. Totals 16-56 2-4 39.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (61) — Butler 8; Braden 18; Royal-Davis 12; Rosales 17; Walborn 6. Totals 24-8-61.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-29 (G. Pfau 4, Wenzinger). Toledo Christian — Rosales 3, Butler 2. Rebounds: Miller City 40 (Warnimont 14). Turnovers: Miller City 21.
Miller City 7 9 7 16 — 39
Tol. Christian 19 10 16 16 — 61
Reserves: Miller City, 35-4.
