PAULDING — Fairview was dominant in the paint as Allison Rhodes scored a career-high 29 points with eight rebounds to lift the Apaches to a key 67-41 Green Meadows Conference victory at Paulding on Monday.
Carrie Zeedyk added 24 points and four assists, nailing 8-of-11 free throws in the seventh straight win for the Apaches (14-6, 4-1 GMC) in a battle of one-loss league squads.
Claire Schweller’s 12 points led the way for Paulding, which fell to 8-11 (3-2 GMC) on the year.
FAIRVIEW (67) — K. Zeedyk 0; Singer 0; C. Zeedyk 24; Crites 8; Rhodes 29; Mavis 0; Hammer 2; Taylor 4. Totals 23-18-67.
PAULDING (41) — Schweller 12; Bermejo 0; B. Bakle 5; Kauser 9; Pease 6; Suffel 0; A. Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 0; Giesige 9; Barton 0; Roehrig 0; Valle 0. Totals 17-5-41.
Three-point goals: Fairview — C. Zeedyk 3. Paulding — B. Bakle, Giesige.
Fairview 14 19 20 14 — 67
Paulding 6 8 18 9 — 41
Reserves: Fairview, 46-24.
Tinora 49, Stryker 38
STRYKER — Tinora outscored Stryker 18-8 in the second quarter, making the difference in a 49-38 win over the Panthers.
Liv Mueller scored a dozen for the Rams (12-8), which snapped a three-game losing skid with the win. Karli Okuley added 10.
Sage Woolace’s 21 markers led all scorers for the Panthers (9-11).
TINORA (49) — Mueller 12; K. Okuley 10; Frazer 7; N. Okuley 7; Meyer 4; Gray 3; Lee 2. Totals 17-9-49.
STRYKER (38) - Woolace 21; Wickerham 8; H. Fulk 4; Clingaman 2; E. Fulk 2; Myers 2; Ramon 1. Totals 13-11-38.
Three-point goals: Tinora 6-28 (Mueller 2, K. Okuley, Frazer, N. Okuley, Gray), Stryker 1-11 (Woolace). Rebounds: Tinora 35 (Meyer 8), Stryker 22 (Wickerham 5). Turnovers: Tinora 15, Stryker 17.
Tinora 4 18 13 14 — 49
Stryker 3 8 13 14 — 38
Reserves: Tinora, 24-8 (two quarters).
Hicksville 50, Edgerton 36
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville outscored Edgerton 15-5 after one quarter and 17-4 in the third period to stake out a 50-36 GMC triumph.
Kenzie Schroeder’s 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals were tops for the Aces (14-6, 3-3 GMC) while Avery Slattery had 13 points and five steals and Lindsay Bergman added 11 markers and nine boards.
Dominique Fort nailed three longballs and paced the Bulldogs (2-18, 0-6) with 16 points. Grace Schroeder chipped in 13 markers.
EDGERTON (36) — Ritter 1; Gerschutz 0; Smith 1; Cape 3; Rudersdorf 2; Stark 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 13; Fort 16; Everetts 0. Totals 9-14-36.
HICKSVILLE (50) — Slattery 13; L. Seitz 0; Schroeder 24; Neidhardt 0; Smith 0; Bergman 13; Crall 2; Perna 0; Vasquez 0; Steury 0; Clark 0; A. Seitz 0. Totals 21-5-50.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Fort 3, Cape. Hicksville — Slattery 3. Rebounds: Edgerton 25, Hicksville 24 (Bergman 9). Turnovers: Edgerton 25, Hicksville 18.
Edgerton 5 12 4 15 — 36
Hicksville 15 13 17 5 — 50
Reserves: Edgerton, 20-18.
Springfield 43, Napoleon 27
HOLLAND — With one league game left to play, Napoleon girls basketball dropped a crucial matchup with Springfield Monday, falling 43-27 and dropping out of first place in the Northern Lakes League.
It was a disaster of a first half for the Wildcats (16-4, 10-3 NLL) who trailed 35-13 after one half of play and despite holding Springfield (16-3, 10-2 NLL) to just eight points in the second half, weren’t able to mount a comeback.
Napoleon was led by Sophie Chipps who downed three triples on the night and scored nine points. Leading scorer Emma Pedroza who was averaging 15 point a game coming in managed just five points.
Springfield was led by the duo of Kendall Carruthers and Gretchen Sigman. Sigman led theway with 15 points while Carruthers added 14.
NAPOLEON (27) - Kruse 0; Durham 0; Chipps 9; Badenhop 0; Macheck 5; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 5; Rausch 4; Bump 0. Totals: 2-6-5-27.
SPRINGFIELD (43) - Carruthers 14; A’Maya Hodges 2; A’Leah Hodges 0; Cunningham 3; Sigman 15; Taylor 5; Battle 4. Totals: 11-5-6-43.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps 3, Macheck, Pedroza, Rausch. Springfield - Carruthers 2, Sigman 2, Battle.
Napoleon 8 5 7 7 - 27
Springfield 19 16 5 3 - 43
Wauseon 55, Patrick Henry 37
WAUSEON — Wauseon moved to 5-1 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League contests, downing visiting Patrick Henry 55-37.
Marisa Seiler rained down 27 points for the Indians (17-3, 5-1 NWOAL) while Autumn Pelok hit three treys and netted 17 markers.
Karsyn Weber netted 13 points to pace PH, which fell to 4-16 (1-5).
PATRICK HENRY (37) — Boyer 0; Seemann 6; Weber 13; M. Prigge 7; Bostelman 0; Schwab 0; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 9; Johnson 2; Breece 0; Rettig 0. Totals 12-8-37.
WAUSEON (55) — Stasa 0; Au. Pelok 17; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 5; Strauss 0; Seiler 27; Ehrsam 1; Carroll 0; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 5. Totals 18-13-55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Seemann 2, Weber, M. Prigge, K. Prigge. Wauseon — Au. Pelok 3, Seiler 2, Rodriguez.
Patrick Henry 5 13 9 10 — 37
Wauseon 14 11 15 15 — 55
Reserves: Wauseon, 20-14 (two quarters).
Liberty Center 51, Pettisville 45
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center girls basketball earned a hard-fought non-league 51-45 victory over Pettsivlle on Monday.
The Tigers (13-8) led just 21-20 after one half of play but a third quarter in which they outscored the Blackbirds (3-17) 17-9 ultimately gave them the edge.
Liberty Center was led by Peyton Armey who knocked down two triples en route to a game high 14 points. Kate Mohler added nine points going 5-of-9 from the free throw line.
Pettisville was led by Alli King who knocked down three from long distance, dropping in 13 points in the loss. Amanda Grimm added nine points.
PETTISVILLE (45) - Grieser 5; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 9; Plank 1; King 13; Beck 4; Crawford 5; Miller 6. Totals: 11-5-8-45.
LIBERTY CENTER (51) - Giesige 6; Gray 4; Army 14; K. Mohler 9; H. Mohler 2; E. Jones 3; L. Jones 0; Wachtman 0; Gerken 6; Blanton 7. Totals: 12-4-15-51.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - King 3, Grieser, Grimm. Liberty Center - Armey 2, Gray, E. Jones.
Pettisville 10 10 9 16 - 45
Liberty Center 7 12 17 15 - 51
Delta 46, Swanton 16
SWANTON — Delta earned its second NWOAL win of the season, routing host Swanton 46-16.
Khloe Weber tallied 12 points, the lone double-digit scorer in the game for either side, for the Panthers (5-14, 2-4 NWOAL), which blanked the Bulldogs 12-0 in the third quarter.
Katie Floyd’s eight points and two trifectas led Swanton (9-10, 0-6).
DELTA (46) — Weber 12; Munger 7; Burres 4; Irelan 4; Friess 6; Haas 6; Sprow 0; Lamb 0; Smith 4; Turi 3. Totals 20-4-46.
SWANTON (16) — Crow 0; Sullivan 0; Pawlowicz 0; Gowing 1; Hendricks 0; Floyd 8; Keaton 0; Pettit 0; Eitniear 0; Pelland 2; Fagerman 5; Nelson 0. Totals 6-2-16.
Three-point goals: Delta — Munger, Turi. Swanton — Floyd 2.
Delta 13 10 12 11 — 46
Swanton 5 5 0 6 — 16
Crestview 52, Wayne Trace 24
WAYNE TRACE — Wayne Trace got fell in a 24-6 hole after the first quarter against Crestview Monday night and ultimately fell at home 52-25.
The Raiders (7-11) weren't helped by a poor shooting night that saw them go just 9-of-35 from the field and 1-of-11 from deep. Crestview (16-4) on the other hand shot a robust 15-of-28 from the field and 6-of-13 from deep.
Rachel Stoller led the way for WayneTrace scoring six points while Harper Myers scored five points and led the team in rebounds with six and assists with two.
Crestview was led by Cali Gregory's game-high 22 points in part due to three from long distance. Lacy McCoy added 12 points, Brynn Putman added 10.
CRESTVIEW (52) - Greulach 0; Ross 0; Putman 10; Kulwicki 0; Kline 5; Gregory 22; McCoy 12; J. Kulwicki 0; Walls 0; Crider 0; Reno 3. Totals: 15-28 6-13 4-5 - 52.
WAYNE TRACE (24) - Troth 0; Moore 4; Whitman 4; Zartman 2; Miller 0; Myers 5; Graham 4; R. Stoller 6; K. Stoller 0; Sinn 0. Totals: 9-35 1-11 4-7 - 25.
Three-point goals: Crestview - Gregory 3, Kline, McCoy, Reno. Wayne Trace - Myers. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 21 (Myers 6), Crestview 32 (Putman, McCoy 6). Assists: Crestview 9 (Kline 3), Wayne Trace 6 (Myers 2). Steals: Wayne Trace 4 (Moore, Myers, Graham, Sinn), Crestview 6 (Gregory 3). Turnovers: Crestview 11, Wayne Trace 7.
Crestview 24 7 18 3 - 52
Wayne Trace 6 11 0 8 - 25
Reserves: Crestview 34-18.
