SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Carrie Zeedyk recorded a triple-double, leading four Apaches in double figures with 23 points in an 80-69 thriller over Patrick Henry.
Zeedyk tallied 11 assists and 11 rebounds with five steals for Fairview (8-2) while Allison Rhodes was close behind with 22 markers. Kelly Crites had 17 points, six assists and six boards while Haley Hammer put up 18 points.
Carys Crossland nailed three longballs and paced PH (5-2) with 15 points. Ada Christman (13 points), Kasey Nelson (12) and Karsyn Weber (11) also hit double figures.
PATRICK HENRY (69) — Nelson 12; Boyer 5; Seemann 5; Weber 11; Haas 1; M. Prigge 2; Christman 13; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 5; Crossland 15. Totals 27-6-69.
FAIRVIEW (80) — Mavis 0; Singer 0; Zeedyk 23; Sharp 0; Shininger 0; Crites 17; Rhodes 22; Hammer 18; Taylor 0. Totals 29-15-80.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Crossland 3, Nelson 2, Boyer, Seemann, Weber, K. Prigge. Fairview — Crites 5, Zeedyk 2. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 17, Fairview 13.
Patrick Henry 22 8 18 21 — 69
Fairview 27 20 18 15 — 80
Reserves: Fairview, 47-35.
Fremont Ross 41, Napoleon 34
FREMONT — In a battle of future Northern Lakes League colleagues, 8-1 Fremont Ross held off Napoleon, 41-34.
Sophie Chipps’ 13 points led all scorers in the setback for the Ladycats (5-5), which trailed by five at half but by just two through three periods. Makayla Kruse chipped in 10 markers.
NAPOLEON (34) — Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 1; M. Kruse 10; Chipps 13; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 6; Oberhaus 0; Burrill 1. Totals 13-6-34.
FREMONT ROSS (41) — Heidelburg 4; DeWalt 0; Robinson 12; Alejandro 0; Johnson 10; Cahill 2; Wolf 2. Totals 16-7-41.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Sonnenberg, M. Kruse. Fremont Ross — Robinson 2.
Napoleon 4 11 11 8 — 34
Fremont Ross 8 12 8 13 — 41
Reserves: Napoleon, 36-23.
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Bethel 30
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf held Tipp City Bethel to eight points in the first half and powered past the Bees in a 60-30 victory.
Katie Kaufman put up 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Titans (6-2). Kaitlyn Kimmet added 15 points with three treys and four steals while Chloee Glenn had 10 markers.
BETHEL (30) — Moore 11; Calhoun 9; R. Reittinger 6; Gray 2; Hallum 2; O. Reittinger 0; Brown 0; Staggs 0. Totals 9-41 10-14 30.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (60) — Kaufman 17; Kimmet 15; Glenn 10; Verhoff 6; Grothause 5; Aldrich 3; Haselman 3; Erford 1; E. Brinkman 0; C. Brinkman 0; Recker 0; Horstman 0. Totals 20-46 15-24.
Three-point goals: Bethel 2-15 (Calhoun, R. Reittinger), Ottawa-Glandorf 5-12 (Kimmet 3, Verhoff 2). Rebounds: Bethel 14 (Gray 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 26 (Kaufman 7). Turnovers: Bethel 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.
Bethel 4 4 10 12 — 30
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 8 22 9 — 60
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 56-14.
