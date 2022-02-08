CELINA — Defiance rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to knot Monday’s Western Buckeye League makeup contest at Celina at 31 through three quarters but came up short in the final stanza, falling 43-36.
Olivia Moats tallied half of the Bulldogs’ 18 third-quarter points as Defiance (2-18, 1-7 WBL) roared back to outscore the hosts 18-7 in the period. Moats finished with five 3-pointers on the day and paced the Blue Bulldogs with 15 points. Mira Horvath added 11 points for Defiance, but the visitors were ultimately stymied in the fourth quarter with just five points scored.
Taylor Klingshirn drained eight of the 10 free throws she attempted, finishing with a game-best 20 points for Celina (4-15, 2-6). Kyilla Billingsley and Ava Knapke each chipped in eight markers.
DEFIANCE (36) - Moats 15; Wahl 1; Hohenberger 1; Garcia 1; Bloomfield 3; Hoffman 2; Harrison 2; Horvath 11. Totals 12-7-36.
CELINA (43) - Holstead 0; Klingshirn 20; Dirksen 3; Burns 0; Kimmel 0; Bertke 2; Lutz 2; Billingsley 8; Knapke 8. Totals 14-12-43.
Three-point goals: Defiance - . Celina - Klingshirn 2, Dirksen. Turnovers: Defiance 17, Celina 19.
Defiance 9 4 18 5 - 36
Celina 13 11 7 12 - 43
