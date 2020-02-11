HAVILAND — Wayne Trace fell behind in the second half and never recovered as the Raiders (17-4) fell at home to Crestview, 43-37.
Claire Sinn led Wayne Trace with 15 points and eight rebounds.
CRESTVIEW (43) - Wolford 0; B. Gregory 4; Etzler 5; L. Gregory 2; McCoy 11; Hammons 6; Cunningham 15. Totals 14-11-43.
WAYNE TRACE (37) - C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 3; M. Sinn 2; Shepherd 8; Graham 3; Katrina Stoller 3; R. Stoller 3. Totals 16-0-37.
Three-point goals: Crestview — Cunnigham 3, L. Gregory. Wayne Trace — C. Sinn, Katie Stoller, Graham, Katrina Stoller, R. Stoller. Rebounds: Crestview 23 (L. Gregory 8), Wayne Trace 33 (C. Sinn, R. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Crestview 9, Wayne Trace 13.
Crestview 9 6 15 13 — 43
Wayne Trace 8 7 11 11 — 37
Reserves: Crestview 32, Wayne Trace 19.
Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 28
NAPOLEON -Nine players scored for Napoleon as the Lady Cats improved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in the NLL with a 60-28 win at home over Anthony Wayne.
Ella Rausch led Napoleon with 12 points and Shae Pedroza chipped in 11.
ANTHONY WAYNE (28) - Womack 0; Crandall 0; Boyer 0; H. Rybicki 0; Crossley 0; Schofield 3; Ragan 11; Miller 2; J. Rybicki 10; Schneidler 0; Grabarczyk 2, Totals 11-5-28.
NAPOLEON (60) - Rieger 3; Bostelman 6; Lankenau 4; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 11; Hopkins 0; Strock 7; E. Pedroza 9; Helberg 4; Rausch 0; Ressler 12; Good 4. Totals 23-6-60.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne — Schofield. Napoleon — Bostelman 2, S. Pedroza 2, Ressler 2, Rieger, E. Pedroza.
Anthony Wayne 5 2 14 7 — 28
Napoleon 16 21 15 8 — 60
Swanton 45, Toledo Christian 39
SWANTON — Led by 17 points from Aricka Lutz, Swanton (15-5) pulled an upset and defeated the No. 2 team in Division IV in Toledo Christian 45-39.
Lutz finished 9 of 14 from the free throw line — all in the second half. Frankie Nelson added 11 points.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (39) - B. Beard 4; Royal-Davis 18; Landskroener 0; Norman 3; Jones 11; Rosales 3; T. Beard 0; Wensink 0. Totals 13-9-39.
SWANTON (45) - Truckor 0; Ar. Lutz 17; Pine 4; Nelson 11; Dohm 0; Av. Lutz 7; Waddell 0; Oakes 6; Sarvo 0. Totals 14-14-45.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — B. Beard, Royal-Davis, Jones, Rosales. Swanton — Nelson 3.
Toledo Christian 9 16 10 4 — 39
Swanton 13 7 11 14 — 45
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.