HAVILAND — Wayne Trace fell behind in the second half and never recovered as the Raiders (17-4) fell at home to Crestview, 43-37.

Claire Sinn led Wayne Trace with 15 points and eight rebounds.

CRESTVIEW (43) - Wolford 0; B. Gregory 4; Etzler 5; L. Gregory 2; McCoy 11; Hammons 6; Cunningham 15. Totals 14-11-43.

WAYNE TRACE (37) - C. Sinn 15; Katie Stoller 3; M. Sinn 2; Shepherd 8; Graham 3; Katrina Stoller 3; R. Stoller 3. Totals 16-0-37.

Three-point goals: Crestview — Cunnigham 3, L. Gregory. Wayne Trace — C. Sinn, Katie Stoller, Graham, Katrina Stoller, R. Stoller. Rebounds: Crestview 23 (L. Gregory 8), Wayne Trace 33 (C. Sinn, R. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Crestview 9, Wayne Trace 13.

Crestview 9 6 15 13 — 43

Wayne Trace 8 7 11 11 — 37

Reserves: Crestview 32, Wayne Trace 19.

Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 28

NAPOLEON -Nine players scored for Napoleon as the Lady Cats improved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in the NLL with a 60-28 win at home over Anthony Wayne.

Ella Rausch led Napoleon with 12 points and Shae Pedroza chipped in 11.

ANTHONY WAYNE (28) - Womack 0; Crandall 0; Boyer 0; H. Rybicki 0; Crossley 0; Schofield 3; Ragan 11; Miller 2; J. Rybicki 10; Schneidler 0; Grabarczyk 2, Totals 11-5-28.

NAPOLEON (60) - Rieger 3; Bostelman 6; Lankenau 4; Durham 0; Chipps 0; S. Pedroza 11; Hopkins 0; Strock 7; E. Pedroza 9; Helberg 4; Rausch 0; Ressler 12; Good 4. Totals 23-6-60.

Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne — Schofield. Napoleon — Bostelman 2, S. Pedroza 2, Ressler 2, Rieger, E. Pedroza.

Anthony Wayne 5 2 14 7 — 28

Napoleon 16 21 15 8 — 60

Swanton 45, Toledo Christian 39

SWANTON — Led by 17 points from Aricka Lutz, Swanton (15-5) pulled an upset and defeated the No. 2 team in Division IV in Toledo Christian 45-39.

Lutz finished 9 of 14 from the free throw line — all in the second half. Frankie Nelson added 11 points.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (39) - B. Beard 4; Royal-Davis 18; Landskroener 0; Norman 3; Jones 11; Rosales 3; T. Beard 0; Wensink 0. Totals 13-9-39.

SWANTON (45) - Truckor 0; Ar. Lutz 17; Pine 4; Nelson 11; Dohm 0; Av. Lutz 7; Waddell 0; Oakes 6; Sarvo 0. Totals 14-14-45.

Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — B. Beard, Royal-Davis, Jones, Rosales. Swanton — Nelson 3.

Toledo Christian 9 16 10 4 — 39

Swanton 13 7 11 14 — 45

