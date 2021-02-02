PIONEER – Asti Coppes tallied 11 of her 17 points in the second half to send Antwerp to a 44-33 win at North Central.
The Archers (5-10) took the lead for good with a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter.
Madison Brown led the Eagles (7-9) with 13 points.
ANTWERP (44) – Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppees 17; Recker 3; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 4; McMichael 7; Jewell 6; Brewer 7. Totals 12-18-44.
NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Brown 13; Balser 4; Burnett 4; Hickman 4; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 0; King 4. Totals 12-9-33.
Three-point goals: Antwerp – McMichael, Brewer. North Central – none.
Antwerp 6 8 13 17 – 44
North Central 3 12 6 12 – 33
Bryan 50, Van Wert 44
VAN WERT – Shallyn Miley bucketed nine of her 15 points in the opening period to help Bryan to an early lead as the Bears defeated Van Wert, 50-44.
Bryan moved to 15-3 with the win.
Sofi Houg led Van Wert (5-9) with 13 points. Kyra Welch added 11 and Jaylyn Rickard chipped in 10 points.
BRYAN (50) – D. Taylor 6; Semer 2; Miley 15; Zimmerman 2; Lamberson 9; Arnold 8; Long 8. Totals 18-8-50.
VAN WERT (44) – Young 0; Barnhart 0; Smith 8; Wise 0; Welch 11; Houg 13; Rickard 10; Schaufelburger 2. Totals 15-8-44.
Three-point goals: D. Taylor 2, Arnold 2, Miley, Lamberson. Van Wert – Smith 2, Houg 2, Rickard 2.
Bryan 13 9 12 16 – 50
Van Wert 8 11 14 11 — 44
Montpelier 47, Fayette 27
FAYETTE – Montpelier stayed undefeated in BBC action as the Locos took care of Fayette, 47-27.
Cheslsea McCord led Montpelier (15-2, 9-0) with 14 points. Ariel Page added 12 and Jessi Bumb tossed in 10.
Trista Fruchey paced the Eagles (2-7, 1-5) with 12 points.
MONTPELIER (50) – Bumb 10; Bexten 0; Fritsch 1; Engels 0; McCord 14; Sommer 0; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 12; Repp 6. Totals 18-9-47.
FAYETTE (27) – Storrs 0; Bingman 0; Powers 0; Vanderveer 4; Gaona 5; Leininger 2; Robinson 2; Fruchey 12; Reinking 2. Totals 8-10-27.
Three-point goals: Montpelier – Repp 2. Fayette – Gaona.
Montpelier 15 13 13 6 – 47
Fayette 6 4 5 12 – 27
Reserves: Montpelier, 24-16.
Hilltop 50, Edon 32
WEST UNITY – Leanna Baker totaled 16 points and Kodi Brenner added 14 as the Cadets scored a 50-32 win over Edon in a BBC contest.
Hilltop (10-5, 8-1) stayed a game back om Montpelier with the win.
Emma Hickman led Edon (5-8, 4-5) with nine points.
EDON (32) – Towers 4; Mitchell 7; Bignell 3; Briner 3; Hickman 9; Kiess 5; Al. Kaylor 1. Totals 11-8-32.
HILLTOP (50) – Bailey 7; La. Baker 2; Brenner 14; Barnum 6; Le. Baker 16; Connolly 2; Hancock 3. Totals 19-7-50.
Three-point goals: Edon – Mitchell, Bignell. Hilltop – Brenner 2, Bailey, Barnum, Hancock.
Edon 6 12 5 9 – 32
Hilltop 11 17 14 8 – 50
