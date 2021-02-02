PIONEER – Asti Coppes tallied 11 of her 17 points in the second half to send Antwerp to a 44-33 win at North Central.

The Archers (5-10) took the lead for good with a 13-6 advantage in the third quarter.

Madison Brown led the Eagles (7-9) with 13 points.

ANTWERP (44) – Miller 0; A. Reinhart 0; Coppees 17; Recker 3; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 4; McMichael 7; Jewell 6; Brewer 7. Totals 12-18-44.

NORTH CENTRAL (33) – Brown 13; Balser 4; Burnett 4; Hickman 4; Westfall 0; Bonney 4; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 0; King 4. Totals 12-9-33.

Three-point goals: Antwerp – McMichael, Brewer. North Central – none.

Antwerp 6 8 13 17 – 44

North Central 3 12 6 12 – 33

Bryan 50, Van Wert 44

VAN WERT – Shallyn Miley bucketed nine of her 15 points in the opening period to help Bryan to an early lead as the Bears defeated Van Wert, 50-44.

Bryan moved to 15-3 with the win.

Sofi Houg led Van Wert (5-9) with 13 points. Kyra Welch added 11 and Jaylyn Rickard chipped in 10 points.

BRYAN (50) – D. Taylor 6; Semer 2; Miley 15; Zimmerman 2; Lamberson 9; Arnold 8; Long 8. Totals 18-8-50.

VAN WERT (44) – Young 0; Barnhart 0; Smith 8; Wise 0; Welch 11; Houg 13; Rickard 10; Schaufelburger 2. Totals 15-8-44.

Three-point goals: D. Taylor 2, Arnold 2, Miley, Lamberson. Van Wert – Smith 2, Houg 2, Rickard 2.

Bryan 13 9 12 16 – 50

Van Wert 8 11 14 11 — 44

Montpelier 47, Fayette 27

FAYETTE – Montpelier stayed undefeated in BBC action as the Locos took care of Fayette, 47-27.

Cheslsea McCord led Montpelier (15-2, 9-0) with 14 points. Ariel Page added 12 and Jessi Bumb tossed in 10.

Trista Fruchey paced the Eagles (2-7, 1-5) with 12 points.

MONTPELIER (50) – Bumb 10; Bexten 0; Fritsch 1; Engels 0; McCord 14; Sommer 0; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 12; Repp 6. Totals 18-9-47.

FAYETTE (27) – Storrs 0; Bingman 0; Powers 0; Vanderveer 4; Gaona 5; Leininger 2; Robinson 2; Fruchey 12; Reinking 2. Totals 8-10-27.

Three-point goals: Montpelier – Repp 2. Fayette – Gaona.

Montpelier 15 13 13 6 – 47

Fayette 6 4 5 12 – 27

Reserves: Montpelier, 24-16.

Hilltop 50, Edon 32

WEST UNITY – Leanna Baker totaled 16 points and Kodi Brenner added 14 as the Cadets scored a 50-32 win over Edon in a BBC contest.

Hilltop (10-5, 8-1) stayed a game back om Montpelier with the win.

Emma Hickman led Edon (5-8, 4-5) with nine points.

EDON (32) – Towers 4; Mitchell 7; Bignell 3; Briner 3; Hickman 9; Kiess 5; Al. Kaylor 1. Totals 11-8-32.

HILLTOP (50) – Bailey 7; La. Baker 2; Brenner 14; Barnum 6; Le. Baker 16; Connolly 2; Hancock 3. Totals 19-7-50.

Three-point goals: Edon – Mitchell, Bignell. Hilltop – Brenner 2, Bailey, Barnum, Hancock.

Edon 6 12 5 9 – 32

Hilltop 11 17 14 8 – 50

