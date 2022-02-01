Basketball carousel.jpg

BRYAN — Bryan coach Todd Grosjean earned his 300th career victory on Monday as his Golden Bears downed Van Wert, 43-39.

Grosjean is now 300-183 in 22 years of coaching, the last 15 with Bryan (15-4). Reese Grothaus tallied 15 points to pace the Bears while Kailee Thiel had 11.

VAN WERT (39) — Young 4; Barnhart 2; Wise 0; Welch 4; Houg 13; Phillips 8; Bagley 6; Schaufelberger 6. Totals 13-8-39.

BRYAN (43) — D. Taylor 1; Thiel 11; Voigt 2; Grothaus 15; B. Taylor 0; Rau 2; Murphy 0; Arnold 8; Langenderfer 0; L. Alspaugh 4. Totals 14-13-43.

Three-point goals: Van Wert — Houg 2. Bryan — Grothaus, A. Arnold.

Van Wert 7 8 11 13 — 39

Bryan 7 8 13 15 — 43

Ayersville 43, Stryker 30

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville put together a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to shake off Stryker for its fifth straight win, 43-30.

Kaylee Dockery netted 16 points for the Pilots (16-3), which outscored Stryker 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Sage Woolace’s 17 points paced Stryker (9-10).

STRYKER (30) — Clingaman 0; Woolace 17; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 3; Bowers 0; Wickerham 5; Andres 0; H. Fulk 5; Opdycke 0; Myers 0. Totals 10-5-30.

AYERSVILLE (43) — Sheets 8; Dockery 16; Froelich 6; Schindler 5; Okuley 1; Craft 7; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killgallon 0. Totals 16-10-43.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace 3, Ramon, H. Fulk. Ayersville — Sheets. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Ayersville 6.

Stryker 7 4 12 7 — 30

Ayersville 13 6 7 17 — 43

Reserves: Ayersville won.

Wauseon 44,

Toledo Bowsher 34

TOLEDO — Wauseon senior Marisa Seiler became the all-time leading scorer in school history, netting 16 points in the Indians’ 44-34 win at Toledo Bowsher.

Seiler passed the record total of 1,433 points by Katie Griggs (1998) in the win for the Tribe (15-3) whale Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer each had 10.

WAUSEON (44) — Stasa 4; Tester 0; Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 0; Seiler 16; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 4; Meyer 10. Totals 16-12-44.

TOLEDO BOWSHER (34) — Dames 7; Osier 0; Thompson 5; Lawson 13; Costanza 0; Allen 0; String 9; Wainwright 0. Totals 10-11-34.

Three-point goals: Wauseon — none. Toledo Bowsher — Dames, Thompson, Lawson.

Wauseon 13 8 8 15 — 44

Bowsher 14 8 7 5 — 34

L. Center 65, Otsego 12

TONTOGANY — Liberty Center earned a road win over winless Otsego in a 65-12 triumph.

Kate Mohler led the way for the Tigers (11-8) with 16 points.

LIBERTY CENTER (65) — K. Mohler 16; Gerken 9; Giesige 7; Armey 7; H. Mohler 5; Keller 3; Blanton 2; Miller 2; Gray 2; Krugh 0; Perry 0; E. Mohler 0; Wachtman 0; Jones 0. Totals 19-12-56.

OTSEGO (12) — Lehr 5; Struder 4; Brown 2; Hildesheim 1; Eberly 0; Dimick 0; Feehan 0; Studer 0; Villareal 0; Reid 0. Totals 4-4-12.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center — K. Mohler 2, Armey, H. Mohler, Keller, Jones. Otsego — none.

Liberty Center 24 7 15 10 — 56

Otsego 2 5 5 0 — 12

Reserves: Liberty Center, 59-19.

Toledo Christian 45,

Miller City 32

MILLER CITY — Toledo Christian had just three players in the scoring column but it was enough to down Miller City, 45-32.

Mackenzie Royal-Davis poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles (14-4) while Kaylona Butler added 15.

Abi Lammers tallied 18 points, 10 boards and three steals for Miller City (13-4).

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (45) — Butler 15; Braden 7; Royal-Davis 23. Totals 15-10-32.

MILLER CITY (32) — Lammers 18; Ruck 4; Inkrott 7; Otto 2; Warnimont 1. Totals 11-43 8-11 32.

Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — Butler 3, Braden, Royal-Davis. Miller City 2-10 (Lammers, Inkrott). Rebounds: Miller City 25 (Lammers 10). Turnovers: Miller City 7.

Toledo Christian 9 17 6 13 — 45

Miller City 6 7 9 10 — 32

