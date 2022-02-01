BRYAN — Bryan coach Todd Grosjean earned his 300th career victory on Monday as his Golden Bears downed Van Wert, 43-39.
Grosjean is now 300-183 in 22 years of coaching, the last 15 with Bryan (15-4). Reese Grothaus tallied 15 points to pace the Bears while Kailee Thiel had 11.
VAN WERT (39) — Young 4; Barnhart 2; Wise 0; Welch 4; Houg 13; Phillips 8; Bagley 6; Schaufelberger 6. Totals 13-8-39.
BRYAN (43) — D. Taylor 1; Thiel 11; Voigt 2; Grothaus 15; B. Taylor 0; Rau 2; Murphy 0; Arnold 8; Langenderfer 0; L. Alspaugh 4. Totals 14-13-43.
Three-point goals: Van Wert — Houg 2. Bryan — Grothaus, A. Arnold.
Van Wert 7 8 11 13 — 39
Bryan 7 8 13 15 — 43
Ayersville 43, Stryker 30
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville put together a 13-0 fourth-quarter run to shake off Stryker for its fifth straight win, 43-30.
Kaylee Dockery netted 16 points for the Pilots (16-3), which outscored Stryker 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
Sage Woolace’s 17 points paced Stryker (9-10).
STRYKER (30) — Clingaman 0; Woolace 17; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 0; Ramon 3; Bowers 0; Wickerham 5; Andres 0; H. Fulk 5; Opdycke 0; Myers 0. Totals 10-5-30.
AYERSVILLE (43) — Sheets 8; Dockery 16; Froelich 6; Schindler 5; Okuley 1; Craft 7; Becher 0; Manon 0; Killgallon 0. Totals 16-10-43.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace 3, Ramon, H. Fulk. Ayersville — Sheets. Turnovers: Stryker 14, Ayersville 6.
Stryker 7 4 12 7 — 30
Ayersville 13 6 7 17 — 43
Reserves: Ayersville won.
Wauseon 44,
Toledo Bowsher 34
TOLEDO — Wauseon senior Marisa Seiler became the all-time leading scorer in school history, netting 16 points in the Indians’ 44-34 win at Toledo Bowsher.
Seiler passed the record total of 1,433 points by Katie Griggs (1998) in the win for the Tribe (15-3) whale Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer each had 10.
WAUSEON (44) — Stasa 4; Tester 0; Au. Pelok 10; Rodriguez 0; Seiler 16; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 4; Meyer 10. Totals 16-12-44.
TOLEDO BOWSHER (34) — Dames 7; Osier 0; Thompson 5; Lawson 13; Costanza 0; Allen 0; String 9; Wainwright 0. Totals 10-11-34.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — none. Toledo Bowsher — Dames, Thompson, Lawson.
Wauseon 13 8 8 15 — 44
Bowsher 14 8 7 5 — 34
L. Center 65, Otsego 12
TONTOGANY — Liberty Center earned a road win over winless Otsego in a 65-12 triumph.
Kate Mohler led the way for the Tigers (11-8) with 16 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (65) — K. Mohler 16; Gerken 9; Giesige 7; Armey 7; H. Mohler 5; Keller 3; Blanton 2; Miller 2; Gray 2; Krugh 0; Perry 0; E. Mohler 0; Wachtman 0; Jones 0. Totals 19-12-56.
OTSEGO (12) — Lehr 5; Struder 4; Brown 2; Hildesheim 1; Eberly 0; Dimick 0; Feehan 0; Studer 0; Villareal 0; Reid 0. Totals 4-4-12.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — K. Mohler 2, Armey, H. Mohler, Keller, Jones. Otsego — none.
Liberty Center 24 7 15 10 — 56
Otsego 2 5 5 0 — 12
Reserves: Liberty Center, 59-19.
Toledo Christian 45,
Miller City 32
MILLER CITY — Toledo Christian had just three players in the scoring column but it was enough to down Miller City, 45-32.
Mackenzie Royal-Davis poured in 23 points to lead the Eagles (14-4) while Kaylona Butler added 15.
Abi Lammers tallied 18 points, 10 boards and three steals for Miller City (13-4).
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (45) — Butler 15; Braden 7; Royal-Davis 23. Totals 15-10-32.
MILLER CITY (32) — Lammers 18; Ruck 4; Inkrott 7; Otto 2; Warnimont 1. Totals 11-43 8-11 32.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — Butler 3, Braden, Royal-Davis. Miller City 2-10 (Lammers, Inkrott). Rebounds: Miller City 25 (Lammers 10). Turnovers: Miller City 7.
Toledo Christian 9 17 6 13 — 45
Miller City 6 7 9 10 — 32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.