Division IV Sectionals
At Bryan
Lincolnview 55,
Ayersville 48
Ottoville 36, Antwerp 29
BRYAN — Second-seeded Ayersville saw its season end abruptly as the Pilots were stunned 55-48 by nine-seed Lincolnview in a Division IV sectional final at Bryan High School.
Lincolnview led after all four periods as the 9-14 Lancers snapped an eight-game win streak for the GMC champion Pilots (19-4). No other statistics were available as of press time.
In the late game, Ottoville outscored Antwerp 21-14 in the second half to pick up a 36-29 tournament triumph. Erica Thorbahn’s 11 points and three treys led the Lady Green (11-13), which will take on Lincolnview in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal Thursday at Defiance.
Hayleigh Jewell put up 10 points to pace the Archers (14-10) .
OTTOVILLE (36) — Burgei 2; E. Thorbahn 11; C. Thorbahn 5; S. Turnwald 3; Kramer 9; B. Turnwald 0; German 6. Totals 10-12-36.
ANTWERP (29) — Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 3; Schuette 4; McMichael 8; Townley 0; Jewell 10; Brewer 4; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 8-10-29.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — E. Thorbahn 3, German. Antwerp — McMichael 2, Jewell.
Ottoville 6 9 11 10 — 36
Antwerp 7 8 6 8 — 29
At Paulding
Crestview 60, Edgerton 16
Hicksville 48, Stryker 42
PAULDING — Top-seeded Crestview cruised past Edgerton 60-16 in the opener of a sectional final twinbill before Hicksville held off Stryker for a 48-42 triumph.
In the late contest, Kenzie Schroeder led a balanced tally for the Aces (16-7) with 12 points while Izzie Smith, Lindsay Bergman, Molly Crall and Avery Slattery all netted nine points each.
Haylee Fulk hit six shots from long range for 18 points to pace the Panthers (11-13). Sage Woolace put up 13 markers.
The early game saw Crestview (19-4) shoot 58 percent from the field while holding Edgerton to just four makes in 29 attempts. Cali Gregory put up 21 points with three longballs for the Knights, which will take on Hicksville in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal on Thursday at Defiance. Grace Schroeder hit five free throws and paced the Bulldogs (2-21) with eight points.
EDGERTON (16) — Schroeder 8; Fort 4; Gerschutz 2; Cape 2; Rudersdorf 0; Stark 0; Smith 0; Blalock 0; Ritter 0; Everetts 0; Herman 0; Hennessey 0. Totals 4-29 7-12 16.
CRESTVIEW (60) — Gregory 21; Kline 10; Etzler 8; McCoy 8; Putman 5; Crider 4; J. Kulwicki 4; Greulach 0; Ross 0; Walls 0; M. Kulwicki 0. Totals 25-43 7-8 60.
Three-point goals: Edgerton 1-14 (Schroeder), Crestview 3-7 (Gregory 3). Rebounds: Edgerton 12 (Rudersdorf), Crestview 23 (Etzler 8). Turnovers: Edgerton 24, Crestview 11.
Edgerton 5 9 2 0 — 16
Crestview 20 21 13 6 — 60
STRYKER (42) — Woolace 13; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 4; Ramon 0; Wickerham 5; H. Fulk 18; Myers 2. Totals 14-6-42.
HICKSVILLE (48) — Slattery 8; Seitz 4; Schroeder 12; Neidhardt 0; Smith 8; Bergman 8; Crall 8. Totals 17-13-48.
Three-point goals: Stryker — H. Fulk 6, Woolace, Wickerham. Hicksville — Crall. Turnovers: Stryker 10, Hicksville 7.
Stryker 4 7 13 18 — 42
Hicksville 15 6 8 19 — 48
At Bluffton University
Kalida 41, Bluffton 36
BLUFFTON — Despite being out-rebounded 31-14, Kalida overtook fourth-seeded Bluffton 41-36 for a sectional title.
Brooke Vennekotter put up 13 points for the Wildcats (13-11) while Andrea Burgei dropped four triples for 12 points in the win over the 16-8 Pirates.
Kalida now moves onto the district semifinals at Van Wert to take on second-seeded Columbus Grove Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
KALIDA (41) — Vennekotter 13; Burgei 12; Erhart 8; Recker 5; Bockrath 2; W. Unverferth 1; Hovest 0; A. Unverferth 0. Totals: 9-29 6-16 17-26 — 41
BLUFFTON (36) - Scoles 15; Monday 12; Stackhouse 7; Grandey 2; Busch 0; Eachus 0; Bischoff 0; Fleece 0; Giesige 0. Totals: 11-34 3-12 11-16 — 36
Three-point goals: Kalida — Burgei 4, Vennekotter, Erhart. Bluffton — Scoles 3. Rebounds: Kalida 14 (Vennekotter 5), Bluffton 31 (Scoles 8). Turnovers: Kalida 6, Bluffton 16.
Kalida 10 12 7 12 — 41
Bluffton 12 3 9 12 — 36
At Van Buren
Miller City 61, Delphos St. Johns 16
VAN BUREN — Abi Lammers’ triple double helped led top-seeded Miller City to a 61-16 DIV sectional title victory over Delphos St. John’s.
Lammers tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Wildcats (16-6) pulled out to a 24-2 lead in the first quarter. Carly Hermiller led the team in scoring as she dropped in three 3’s for a game high 13 points. Delphos St. John’s (4-19) only saw two players score in the contest.
Miller City now moves on to play the No. 3 seed Leipisc in district semifinals at Van Wert on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
DELPHOS ST. JOHNS (16) — Will 8; Klaws 8. Totals 6-2-16
MILLER CITY (61) — Erford 2; Lammers 10; Wenzinger 8; Ruck 5; Hermiller 13; Otto 9; Reyna 6; Pfau 8. Totals: 15-29 9-21 4-6.
Three-point goals: Delphos St. John’s — Klaws 2. Miller City — Hermiller 3, Lammers 2, Wenzinger 2, Pfau 2. Rebounds: Miller City 27 (Lammers 13). Turnovers: Miller City 7.
Delphos St. John’s 2 7 7 0 -16
Miller City 24 17 12 8 — 61
Division II
At Ayersville
Napoleon 56, Elida 40
AYERSVILLE — Napoleon punched its ticket to districts, pulling away from Elida in a 56-40 victory to seal a sectional crown.
Emma Pedroza buried four 3-pointers and netted a game-best 22 points for the Wildcats (19-5) which will battle top-seeded Toledo Central Catholic in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal on Thursday at Paulding High School. Sophie Chipps added 20 points for Napoleon to help set a rematch of last year’s semifinals, a 54-38 Wildcat win.
Elli Mitchell’s 16 points led Elida, which bows out at 9-14.
ELIDA (40) — Johnson 4; Lopez 4; Freeman 9; Ramirez 0; Gladen 0; Ward 4; Hunter 0; Mitchell 16; Sanders 3. Totals 15-9-40.
NAPOLEON (56) — Kruse 2; Durham 1; Chipps 20; Badenhop 0; Tassler 1; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 22; Rausch 3; Macheck 5; Bump 2. Totals 18-13-56.
Three-point goals: Elida — Sanders. Napoleon — Pedroza 4, Chipps 2, Rausch.
Elida 14 11 8 7 — 40
Napoleon 19 11 10 16 — 46
Division III Sectionals
At Lake
Wauseon 63, Evergreen 33
MILLBURY — Wauseon earned a sectional title on Saturday with a 63-33 victory over NWOAL foe and No. 8 seed Evergreen at Lake High School.
Marisa Seiler dropped a game-high 23 points to lead the Indians (20-3) while Haley Meyer added 16 points. Bekah Bowser led the way for the Vikings (13-11) with 15 points while freshman Addison Ricker added nine points.
Wauseon advances to district semifinals to play No. 6 seed Archbold at Anthony Wayne on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
EVERGREEN (33) — Gleckler 0; Sintobin 0; Valentine 0; Riggs 2; Bowser 15; Serna 4; Emmitt 0; Johnson 1; Radel 0; Schuster 2; Wilson 0; Ricker 9; Chamberlain 0. Totals 13-4-33.
WAUSEON (63) - Stasa 0; Pelok 7; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 8; Strauss 0; Seiler 23; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 7; Pelok 0; Meyer 16. Totals 27-5-63.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 3. Wauseon — Rodriguez 2, Carroll 2.
Evergreen 10 5 10 8 — 33
Wauseon 18 16 18 11 — 63
At Bowling Green
Eastwood 58, Liberty Center 39
BOWLING GREEN — Eastwood held Liberty Center to single digits in the first three quarters, building up a lead and an eventual 58-39 sectional final win.
Liberty Center (14-10) was led by Kate Mohler and Emerson Gray who each had eight points in the loss for the Tigers. Emersyn Gerken also added seven points.
Aubrey Haas scored a game high 22 points, going 6-of-8 from the line for Eastwood, which moves on to take on the No. 1 seed Elmwood in district semifinals at Anthony Wayne on Thursday.
LIBERTY CENTER (39) — Giesige 0; Gray 8; Army 6; K. Mohler 8; H. Mohler 2; Keller 0; Perry 2; Miller 0; E. Jones 0; E. Mohler 0; L. Jones 0; Wachtman 0; Gerken 7; Blanton 6. Totals 16-6-39.
EASTWOOD (58) — Graham 0; Ward 2; King 3; Beuhler 8; Jensen 0; Haas 22; Kingery 0; Sandberg 0; Spradling 0; Luidhardt 3; Moenter 11; Rost 9; Gedert 0. Totals 20-17-58.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — K. Mohler. Eastwood — Luidhardt.
Liberty Center 6 9 9 15 — 39
Eastwood 12 18 12 16 — 58
