ARCHBOLD – Archbold jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter on Monday and rolled from there as the Blue Streaks handled Edgerton, 58-14.

Addi Ziegler was the top scorer for Archbold (9-6) with 12 points. Harley Phillips and Addison Moyer each chipped in 10 points.

Grace Schroeder led the Bulldogs (1-14) with four points.

EDGERTON (14) – Wickerham 2; Ritter 3; Cape 3; Stark 2; G. Schroeder 4; Fort 0. Totals 3-7-14.

ARCHBOLD (58) – Hageman 2; Hostetler 9; Gensler 4; McQuade 4; Grime 2; Sauder 3; Garrow 2; Ziegler 12; Phillips 10; Moyer 10. Totals 26-4-58.

Three-point goals: Edgerton – Cape. Archbold – Phillips 3, Hostetler, Moyer. Rebounds: Edgerton 22 (Fort 11), Archbold 40 (Sauder 8). Turnovers: Edgerton 30, Archbold 15.

Edgerton 2 3 5 4 — 14

Archbold 12 16 17 13 — 58

Reserves: Archbold, 32-14.

Wauseon 75, Stryker 22

STRYKER – Marisa Seiler went for 29 points, all in the first three quarters, as Wauseon earned a 75-22 win over Stryker.

Seiler reached double figures when she bucketed 14 points in the opening period. Hayley Meyer added 20 points as Wauseon moved to 10-5 on the season.

Emma Fulk led Stryker (4-8) with six points.

WAUSEON (75) – Smith 2; Hageman 4; Case 3; Pelok 4; Vasvery 4; Raabe 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 29; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 7; Powers 2; Meyer 20. Totals 32-8-75.

STRYKER (22) – Ki. Patterson 0; Fulk 6; Ramon 2; Wickerham 3; K. Myers 5; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Ka. Patterson 0; Rathmel 1; M. Myers 2; Andres 0; Bowers 0. Totals 7-5-22.

Three-point goals: Wauseon – Case, Seiler, Carroll. Stryker – Fulk, K. Myers, Ka. Patterson.

Wauseon 27 19 14 15 — 75

Stryker 2 3 10 7 — 22

Bryan 69, Maumee 22

BRYAN – Winless Maumee was held scoreless in the second quarter by Bryan as the Bears built a 34-7 lead in an eventual 69-22 decision.

The Bears (12-3) had 11 players score in the win, led by 12 points from Brooke Lamberson and 10 from McKendry Semer.

MAUMEE (16) – Zale 0; Westrick 5; Warncke 0; Hughes 6; Owens 5; King 0; Wilms 0; Williams 0; Freeman 0; Roper 6; Schneider 0. Totals 8-4-22.

BRYAN (69) – D. Taylor 6; Thiel 4; Voigt 2; Semer 10; Miley 8; Zimmerman 5; B. Taylor 0; Lamberson 12; Arnold 9; Langenderfer 2; Long 2; Antigo 9; Rau 0; Miller 0. Totals 28-5-69.

Three-point goals: Maumee – Roper 2. Bryan – Arnold 3, D. Taylor 2, Lamberson 2, Zimmerman.

Maumee 7 0 8 7 — 22

Bryan 21 13 19 16 — 69

Edon 42, Fayette 25

FAYETTE – Edon went on the road in the BBC and nabbed a 42-25 win at Edon.

The Bombers (5-6, 4-3) had a balanced attack, with Carlie Kiess, Ashley Kaylor and Allison Kaylor scoring seven points each.

Trista Fruchey led Fayette (1-5, 0-4) with 16 markers.

EDON (42) – Towers 6; Mitchell 2; Bignell 6; Briner 1; Hickman 6; Heinze 0; Kiess 7; As. Kaylor 7; Al. Kaylor 7. Totals 13-11-42.

FAYETTE (25) – Bingman 6; Powers 0; Vanderveer 0; Gaona 0; Leininger 0; Robinson 0; Fruchey 16; Reinking 3. Totals 9-5-25.

Three-point goals: Edon – Towers 2, Bignell 2, Kiess. Fayette – Bingman 2.

Edon 6 7 18 11 — 42

Fayette 5 6 4 10 — 25

Reserves: Edon, 23-18.

Columbus Grove 61,

Fort Jennings 16

COLUMBUS GROVE – Columbus Grove held Ft. Jennings to single digits in all four quarters as the Bulldogs rolled to a 61-16 win in PCL action.

Jaylen Sautter led Columbus Grove (11-6, 5-1) with 17 points. Kenzie King added 12 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Erin Downing chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jessie Foust led the Musketeers (1-13, 1-3) with eight points.

FT. JENNINGS (16) – C. Von Sossan 2; Foust 8; Fitzpatrick 6. Totals 7-2-16.

COLUMBUS GROVE (61) – Halker 6; Sautter 17; Fortman 7; Downing 10; Clement 6; S. Schroeder 3; King 12. Totals 24-6-61.

Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings (0-11). Columbus Grove (7-15) – King 4, Fortman, Downing, S. Schroeder. Rebounds: Ft. Jennings 24, Columbus Grove 33 (Downing 9). Turnovers: Ft. Jennings 20, Columbus Grove 10.

Ft. Jennings 4 2 4 6 — 16

Columbus Grove 16 13 13 19 — 61

Reserves: Columbus Grove, 18-10.

Miller City 54, Lima CC 52

MILLER CITY – Miller City’s Abi Lammers came up with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 54-52 win over Lima Central Catholic.

Natalie Koenig chipped in 12 points for the 10-6 Wildcats.

Olivia Stolly paced the T-Birds (6-11) with 19 points. Mary Kelly Mulcahy added 13.

LIMA CC (52) – B. Mulcahy 3; E. Mulcahy 7; Stolly 19; M. Mulcahy 13; Macklin 2; Parker 8. Totals 18-10-52.

MILLER CITY (54) – Lammers 21; Kuhlman 5; L. Otto 2; Koenig 12; L. Hermiller 3; Reyna 2; Pfau 3; M. Otto 6. Totals 21-7-54.

Three-point goals: Lima CC (6-20) – M. Mulcahy 4, B. Mulcahy, E. Mulcahy. Miller City (5-11) – Lammers 2, Kuhlman, L. Hermiller, Pfau. Rebounds: Lima CC 21, Miller City 22 (Lammers 14). Turnovers: Lima CC 9, Miller City 8.

Lima CC 7 16 17 12 — 52

Miller City 12 13 14 15 — 54

