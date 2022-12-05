WAUSEON — Fairview held Wauseon to 11 points in the second half to rally from 11 down at the half for a 45-40 triumph in girls hoops action on Monday.
Carrie Zeedyk racked up 18 points to lead all scorers for the Apaches (3-2) while Kelly Crites netted a dozen.
Kaylin Ehrsam’s 14 points were tops for the Tribe (3-2). Hayley Meyer chipped in 10.
FAIRVIEW (45) - Mavis 2; Singer 0; Ca. Zeedyk 18; Crites 12; Rhodes 7; Merritt 0; Hammer 6. Totals 15-11-45.
WAUSEON (40) — Stasa 8; Strain 0; Coronado 8; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 14; Marugan 0; Meyer 10. Totals 14-7-40.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Hammer 2, Rhodes, Crites. Wauseon — Kay. Ehrsam 3, Coronado 2.
Fairview 8 10 18 9 — 45
Wauseon 14 15 7 4 — 40
Hilltop 59, Hicksville 24
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker hit nine shots from the field and nine from the charity stripe, outscoring Hicksville by herself in a 59-24 Cadet win.
Baker’s 27 points led the charge for Hilltop (3-3), which held Hicksville to 13 points over the final three quarters. Jayma Bailey tallied 15.
Leah Seitz’s 13 points led the ledger for the Aces, which fell to 1-5.
HICKSVILLE (24) — Seitz 13; Bergman 7; Parker 4. Totals 10-2-24.
HILLTOP (59) — Brown 2; Dickinson 3; Routt 3; Baker 27; VanArsdalen 2; Bailey 15; Hancock 7. Totals 21-14-59.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Seitz, Bergman. Hilltop — Dickinson, Routt, Hancock.
Hilltop 18 10 13 18 — 59
Hicksville 11 3 4 6 — 24
Reserves: Hicksville, 39-16.
Bryan 68, Edgerton 30
EDGERTON — Bryan placed four players in double figures in a balanced showing and a 68-30 rout of Edgerton.
Reese Grothaus and Allie Alspaugh each hit six shots to finish with a dozen points each for the Golden Bears (5-1). Kailee Thiel and Ella Voigt chipped in 10 points apiece.
Taylor Smith hit two treys and led the Bulldogs (0-6) with eight points.
BRYAN (68) — Zimmerman 0; Thiel 10; Voigt 10; Gray 5; Grothaus 12; Brown 3; Rau 6; Smith 3; Arnold 3; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 12. Totals 28-7-68.
EDGERTON (30) — Ritter 2; Gerschutz 0; Smith 8; Swank 4; Cape 6; Stuut 2; Farnham 6; Warner 0; Everetts 0; Blalock 2. Totals 8-10-30.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Gray, Brown, Rau, Smith, Arnold. Edgerton — Smith 2, Cape 2.
Bryan 27 18 17 6 — 68
Edgerton 9 7 5 9 — 30
Delta 45, Pettisville 42
DELTA — Delta had enough down the stretch to hold off Pettisville and claim a 45-42 home victory.
Grace Munger’s 13 points led the ledger for the Panthers (3-1) while Khloe Weber had 11 and Sophie Burres and Kendall Sprow had eight points each.
Grace Crawford netted 10 points to pace Pettisville (3-3), which shot 20-23 from the free throw line as a team. Olivia Miller had nine markers.
PETTISVILLE (42) — Grieser 7; Klopfenstein 4; Grimm 3; Strauss 0; Miller 9; King 3; Beck 6; Crawford 10. Totals 10-20-42
DELTA (45) — Weber 11; Munger 13; Burres 8; Friess 2; Sprow 8; Lamb 0; Smith 1; Todd 2. Totals 16-10-45.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grieser, King. Delta — Munger 2, Burres.
Pettisville 7 11 9 15 — 42
Delta 10 5 11 19 — 45
Stryker 38, Fayette 11
STRYKER — Stryker shut out Fayette in the first quarter en route to a 38-11 non-conference win over the Eagles.
Sage Woolace tallied 13 points to lead the charge for the Panthers (4-1) while Emma Fulk netted 10.
Mesa Gorsuch had two buckets for four points to lead Fayette (0-4).
FAYETTE (11) — Sinks 2; Mitchell 0; Kovar 1; Powers 2; Gorsuch 4; Fetterman 0; Storrs 2; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 0. Totals 4-3-11.
STRYKER (38) — Froelich 3; Woolace 13; Leupp 2; Oberlin 0; Fulk 10; Ramon 0; Creighton 2; Wickerham 2; Myers 0; Rethmel 2; Ruffer 4. Totals 14-9-38.
Three-point goals: Fayette — none. Stryker — Woolace. Turnovers: Fayette 18, Stryker 14.
Fayette 0 2 1 8 — 11
Stryker 7 11 9 11 — 38
Reserves: Stryker, 31-19.
