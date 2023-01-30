ANTWERP — Antwerp put a dent into Ayersville’s Green Meadows Conference title hopes, up-ending the Pilots 50-49 for Ayersville’s first league loss of the season on Monday.
Aewyn McMichael’s 16 points led the way for the Archers (10-8, 2-3 GMC), which hit a pair of free throws to take the lead with eight seconds left in regulation. Hayleigh Jewell added 15 points in the victory, which marks the fourth win in five games for Antwerp.
Neva Sheets knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Ayersville (13-4, 4-1) while Ally Schindler led the ledger with 16 tallies.
AYERSVILLE (49) — McGuire 2; Becher 3; Waldron 0; Sheets 14; Dockery 8; Brown 0; Schindler 16; Manon 3; Young 3. Totals 19-3-49.
ANTWERP (50) — Rohrs 9; McMichael 16; Townley 8; Jewell 15; Fish 0; Krouse 2. Totals 16-12-50.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets 4, Dockery 2, Manon, Young. Antwerp — McMichael 2, Townley 2, Rohrs, Jewell. Turnovers: Ayersville 12, Antwerp 5.
Ayersville 7 14 15 13 — 49
Antwerp 7 20 10 13 — 50
Reserves: Ayersville, 24-14.
L. Center 55, Fairview 48
LIBERTY CENTER — No. 10 Liberty Center held home court against Fairview and snapped the Apaches’ six-game win streak with a 55-48 victory.
Emerson Gray drained four 3-pointers and led the Tigers (17-2) with 16 points while Kailey Blanton netted 11 and Alyssa Giesige 9.
Carrie Zeedyk racked up half of the points for the Apaches (15-4) with 24 markers and six rebounds as Allison Rhodes (14.9 ppg entering game) and Kelly Crites (13.8) were held to 11 points combined.
FAIRVIEW (48) — Singer 7; Zeedyk 24; Sharp 0; Crites 4; Rhodes 7; Hammer 6; McDaniel 0. Totals 17-10-48.
LIBERTY CENTER (55) — Giesige 9; Gray 16; E. Mohler 2; Armey 7; H. Mohler 7; Keller 1; Miller 0; Jones 0; Gerken 0; Barrett 2; Blanton 11. Totals 19-12-55.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Hammer 2, Singer, Zeedyk. Liberty Center — Gray 4, Armey.
Fairview 8 7 15 18 — 48
Liberty Center 10 12 18 15 — 55
Wauseon 47,
Toledo Bowsher 29
WAUSEON — Wauseon held Toledo Bowsher to 13 first-half points en route to a 47-29 home victory.
Mackenzie Stasa’s 14 points paced the Indians (10-9) while Sophie Rupp hit two treys and chipped nine points against the Blue Racers (1-11).
TOLEDO BOWSHER (29) — R. Constanza 9; As. Osei 2; Aa. Osei 8; Griffith 3; C. Costanza 0; Trummell 3; Allen 0; Carpenter 4. Totals 11-6-29.
WAUSEON (47) — Stasa 14; Tester 5; Strain 2; Coronado 7; B. Rupp 2; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 9; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 0; Marugan 0; Meyer 8; Kar. Ehrsam 0. Totals 16-11-47.
Three-point goals: Bowsher — Griffith. Wauseon — S. Rupp 2, Coronado, Meyer.
Tol. Bowsher 9 4 11 5 — 29
Wauseon 17 14 10 6 — 47
Delta 47, N. Central 19
DELTA — Delta staked out a 13-4 first-quarter lead and stifled visiting North Central, 47-19.
Grace Munger hit nine buckets for 18 points to pace the Panthers (8-10) while teammate Khloe Weber chipped in 11.
Isabelle Burnett put up seven points to lead North Central (2-16).
NORTH CENTRAL (19) — Myers 0; Burnett 7; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 4; Dominguez 0; King 3; Wright 2; Frame 0; Walker 0; Reyone 1. Totals 6-6-19.
DELTA (47) - Weber 11; Munger 18; Burres 5; Martinez 0; Friess 0; Sprow 4; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 6; Todd 3; Risner 0. Totals 22-1-47.
Three-point goals: North Central — Burnett. Delta — Todd, Burres. Turnovers: North Central 27, Delta 16.
North Central 4 3 3 9 — 19
Delta 13 11 17 6 — 47
Reserves: Delta, 23-6.
