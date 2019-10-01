ANTWERP — Monday Night Football took center stage at Archer Field as Antwerp hosted Paulding County and Green Meadows Conference rival Wayne Trace in a makeup from Friday night’s lightning show.
For over 21 minutes of the first half, it was a battle as the two squads were tied at 14-14 when Wayne Trace took possession with 2:53 left in the second quarter.
Twenty-one seconds later, the Raiders took the lead for good on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Speice to Owen Manz to make it 22-14 Wayne Trace.
On the ensuing possession, Kameron Bevis picked off a Blake Schuette pass and returned it 70 yards for another Raider touchdown with 1:47 remaining to make it 28-14 Raiders.
The red, white and blue would add another score with 26 seconds left in the half as Speice found Nathan Gerber on a 35-yard scoring strike that broke the game open and put Wayne Trace on top 36-14 at the break.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start but the guys kept battling,” commented Raider head coach Mike Speice. “I am proud of the way they responded.”
Early on, Antwerp appeared to have everything going its way as the Archers struck on their first offensive play of the contest.
Taking over at the Antwerp 47, Archer quarterback Blake Schuette hooked up with Hunter Sproles on a 53-yard touchdown pass to put the blue and white in front 7-0.
The Archers drove deep into Raider territory on their second possession but a Nathan Gerber interception of a Schuette pass kept Antwerp from adding to the lead.
Wayne Trace then answered when Speice connected with Manz for a 31-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders on top 7-6 after one quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, the Raiders struck again as Speice and Alex Reinhart hooked up on a 20-yard scoring play that put Wayne Trace on top 14-6 at the 7:04 mark.
Antwerp tied the game at 14-14 with 2:58 left in the half, getting an 18-yard pass from Schuette to Jordan Buerkle.
Wayne Trace picked up two third quarter touchdowns to push the game into the running clock.
Kameron Bevis rumbled 23 yards for a score to make it 43-14 Raiders before a two-yard plunge by Nate Showalter put Wayne Trace on top 49-14 with 3:09 left in the third quarter.
Speice finished 11 of 15 through for 258 yards for the Raiders with Gerber hauling in four receptions for 110 yards. Sproles had five catches for 111 yards to lead Antwerp while Schuette was 11 of 24 for 179 yards.
Wayne Trace returns to action on Friday with a huge challenge as the Raiders host Fairview. Antwerp hosts Ayersville on Friday.
Wayne Trace 7 29 13 0 — 49
Antwerp 6 8 0 0 — 14
A — Sproles 53-pass from Schuette (kick failed).
WT — Manz 31-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
WT — Reinhart 20-pass from Speice (Speice kick).
A — Buerkle 18-pass from Schuette (Sproles passs from Schuette).
WT — Manz 55-pass from Speice (Bevis pass from Speice).
WT — Bevis 70-interception return (pass failed).
WT — Gerber 35-pass from Speice (Gerber pass from Speice).
WT — Bevis 23-run (Speice kick).
WT — Showalter 2-run (kick failed).
