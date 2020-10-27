SHERWOOD — After dropping a fourth set and trailing 14-12 in the fifth set of Monday’s Division III district semifinal against top-seeded Fairview, Paulding rallied for an 18-16 fifth-set win to knock off the Apaches and advance to Wednesday’s district final.
Sadie Estle and Jalynn Parrett each had 17 kills for the 19-4 Panthers, which will take on Tinora in the district finals Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Defiance High School, while Leigha Egnor had 16 kills, five blocks and 20 digs.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of the girls and their ability to fight all the way to the end,” said Paulding coach Sydney Collins. “They are excellent volleyball players with a strong passion for the game and the drive to win. The difference between now and when we previously lost to Fairview (Sept. 3 in four sets) is our drive. Our seniors ... aren’t ready to be done.”
Paulding junior setter Claire Schweller recorded her 1,000th career assist in the victory with a 52-assist night.
Kelly Crites racked up 24 kills on 46-47 hitting on the night for the Apaches (22-2) while Anna Ankney had 51 assists, 16 digs and five blocks.
Tinora had a much smoother ride in the nightcap, capping off a three-set victory with a dominant 25-3 triumph in the third set against Lake.
Tori Morlock had a double-double with 12 kills and 19 digs while Quinn Horn slammed 10 kills for the Rams (19-5).
Division III Districts
At Fairview
Paulding def. Fairview, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 18-16
Paulding (19-4) — Sadie Estle 17 kills, 7 blocks, 11-13 serving; Jalynn Parrett 17 kills, 15-16 serve receive, 11 digs; Leigha Egnor 16 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 21-24 serving, 11-11 serve receive, 20 digs; Gabbie Stallbaum 5 kills, 3 blocks, 13-13 serving, 3 digs; Claire Schweller 52 assists, 2 blocks, 16-17 serving, 4 digs; Janae Pease 30-30 serve receive, 27 digs.
Fairview (22-2) — Anna Ankney 3 kills, 51 assists, 17-21 serving, 5 blocks, 16 digs; Olivia Ricica 10 kills, 40-50 hitting, 21-22 serving, 4 blocks; Kelly Crites 24 kills, 46-47 hitting, 4 blocks; Paige Ricica 7 kills, 29-32 hitting, 2 aces, 16-16 serving, 30 digs, 14-16 serve receive; Kylie Gates 6 digs, 10-14 serve receive; Kiersten Cline 21-21 serving, 29 digs, 40-40 serve receive; Haley Hammer 10 kills, 23-27 hitting, 16-16 serving, 2 blocks; Allison Rhodes 6 kills, 22-26 hitting, 13-13 serving, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Carrie Zeedyk 14 digs.
Tinora def. Lake, 25-20, 25-20, 25-3
Lake (20-3) — No statistics.
Tinora (19-5) — Brooklyn Reineke 5 digs, 8-10 serving, 18 assists, 5 kills; Emma Chafins 14 digs, 16-18 serve receive; Makenna Reetz 4 kills, 3 blocks, 10-10 serve receive; Quinn Horn 10 kills, 6 digs; Tristen Norden 11 digs, 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 20 assists; Audrey Rittenhouse 4 digs, 14-15 serving, 2 aces; Sara Stark 3 digs; Tori Morlock 12 kills, 19 digs; Lexi Wachtman 7 kills, 5 digs, 14-17 serving.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Parkway, 25-7, 25-17, 25-20
Parkway (11-11) — No statistics.
Ottawa-Glandorf (24-0) — Maddie White 10 kills, 5 aces; Miya Ellerbrock 6 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Erin Kaufman 5 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Katie Kaufman 4 kills, 4 blocks; Chloee Glenn 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Saleigha Ellerbrock 8 aces, 11 digs, 23 assists; Lexi Fortman 5 digs.
