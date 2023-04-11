Defiance’s Aiden Brenner picked up a convincing win at first singles and with a sweep of both doubles matches, the Bulldogs earned a 3-2 home win over Bowling Green in boys tennis action on Monday.
Brenner picked up a 6-1, 6-2 victory to earn the deciding triumph as Jackson Honsberger won a 7-6 (5) tiebreak first-set win at second singles before falling in the next two sets. The duo of senior Zack Hanson and sophomore Dylan Johnson outlasted their Bobcat opponents in a 7-6 (4) third-set tiebreak at second doubles to win for Defiance (2-3).
Defiance will look to make it a three-match win streak when Wapakoneta visits the Bulldog couts on Thursday in WBL action at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Bowling Green 2
Singles
1. Aiden Brenner (D) def. Robby Seiffert, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Caleb Goff (BG) def. Jackson Honsberger, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4; 3. Paul Guo (BG) def. Carmine Castaneda, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kolton Greear-Carter Campbell (D) def. Jonas Kendrick-Aden Kendrick, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Zack Hanson-Dylan Johnson (D) def. Trey Ladler-Corin McMurray, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (4).
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Maumee 0
Singles
1. Micah McCashen (B) def. Jared Chen, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Hayden Yu, 5-1, 6-1; 3. Sam Kennedy (B) def. Mason Jones, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Beckett Stark-Austin DeWitt (B) def. Jeff Lin-Gabe Waller, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Eli Schlade-Noah Diaz (B) def. Sam Johnson-Matt Mullins, 6-0, 6-2.
At Wauseon
Sylvania Southview 3,
Wauseon 2
Singles
1. Ben Perry (S) def. Gavin VanDeilen, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Carson Wenger (W) def. Jacob Slutsky, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Case Vollmer (S) def. Gavin Holcomb, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Christian Faber-Kevin Show (S) def. Clay Soltis-Levi Short, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Zeph Siefker-Zeb Siefker (W) def. Stefan Chirica-Mitchell Meyers, 6-3, 6-2.
At Archbold
MVCD 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Gustavo Cailloux (MVCD) def. Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Harshil Patel (MVCD) def. Aron Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sam Wiliams (MVCD) def. Kyle Hageman, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Ethan Stuckey-Luke Rosebrook (A) def. Ehsan Darr-Tarek Yassine, 7-6, 6-3; 2. Sami Ridi-Thamus Yo (MVCD) def. Jesse Nofziger-Jay Riley, 6-1, 7-6.
At Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Kenton 0
Singles
1. Sam Schomaeker (OG) def. Stone Sauber, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ty Verhoff (OG) def. Spencer Anglemeyer, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mason Welch (OG) def. Braylon Smith, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Theo Maag-Levi Unterbrink (OG) def. Seth Manns-Mitchell Stephens, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Will Schroeder-Gavin Geiger (OG) def. Camden Hicks-Adam Coffman, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
