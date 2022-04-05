Defiance picked up its second home win in as many tries Monday in boys tennis action, edging out visiting Bluffton 3-2.
After the Bulldogs claimed both doubles matches, DHS junior Kolton Greear came up with the deciding win at third singles, 6-4, 6-2 to put Defiance over the top. Nate Blunt and Riley Nadler were 6-2, 6-3 victors at first doubles while junior Aidan Brenner went to tiebreaks in both sets at second singles before falling, 7-5, 7-5.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Bluffton 2
Singles
1. Luke Shadle (B) def. Boston Briseno, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Braeden Ackerman (B) def. Aidan Brenner, 7-5, 7-5; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Branson Hilty, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Nate Blunt-Riley Nadler (D) def. Eli Wenger-Wade Ginther, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Carter Campbell-Frederick Bergfelder (D) def. Ayden Diller-Jack Braven, 6-2, 7-5.
At Napoleon
Bryan 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Nick Bunke, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Lathen Shank, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Joe Stevens, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess-Landon Bassett (B) def. Mason Peckinpaugh-Will Carlsson, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Alex Gyde-Caden Stover, 6-0, 6-0.
