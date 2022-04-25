BRYAN — Bryan boys tennis pushed their perfect record to 18-0 with a sweep of Ayersville on Monday.
Landon Bassett, Caleb McCashen and Micah McCashen all won both of their sets 6-0 while Beckett Stark and Sam Kennedy defeated Andrew Boyd and Ashton Scheier 6-0, 6-1.
Bryan will get their toughest test of the season on Tuesday as they take on No. 2 Ottawa Hills.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Landon Bassett (B) def. Lucas Dennie 6-0, 6-0; 2. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Ben Weisgerber, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Micah McCashen (B) def. Braeden Scheier, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Jay Fortner-Carter Brown (B) won by forfeit; 2. Beckett Stark-Sam Kennedy (B) def. Andrew Boyd-Ashton Scheier, 6-0, 6-1.
