BRYAN — Bryan boys tennis pushed their perfect record to 18-0 with a sweep of Ayersville on Monday.

Landon Bassett, Caleb McCashen and Micah McCashen all won both of their sets 6-0 while Beckett Stark and Sam Kennedy defeated Andrew Boyd and Ashton Scheier 6-0, 6-1.

Bryan will get their toughest test of the season on Tuesday as they take on No. 2 Ottawa Hills.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Landon Bassett (B) def. Lucas Dennie 6-0, 6-0; 2. Caleb McCashen (B) def. Ben Weisgerber, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Micah McCashen (B) def. Braeden Scheier, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Jay Fortner-Carter Brown (B) won by forfeit; 2. Beckett Stark-Sam Kennedy (B) def. Andrew Boyd-Ashton Scheier, 6-0, 6-1.

