NAPOLEON — Archbold used a pair of solid wins in singles to score a 4-1 win at Napoleon as all the area teams prepare for sectional action coming up on Thursday.

Archbold’s Kaiden Keiser scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mason Peckinpaugh and Cameron Yoder defeated Alex Gyde 6-2, 6-3 at second singles.

At Napoleon

Archbold 4, Napoleon 1

Singles

1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Mason Peckinpaugh, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Cameron Yoder (A) def. Alex Gyde 6-2, 6-3; 3. Aron Miller (A) won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Kaden Rufenacht/Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Will Drewes/Collin Fedderke, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); 2. Nick Bunke/Ryan Otto (N) def. Miles Rupp/Luke Rosebrook, 6-4, 6-2.

At Wauseon

Toledo CC 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Joe Minicozzi (Tol CC) def. Noah Becker, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7; 2. Matt Webb (Tol CC) def. Carson Wenger, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); 3. Jack Dempsey (Tol CC) def. Dylan Grahn, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.

Doubles

1. Justin Hire/Kevin Bishop (Tol CC) def. Lance Rupp/Riley Morr, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Owen Metzger/Dylan Zuccarell (Tol CC) def. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen, 6-4, 6-3.

