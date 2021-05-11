NAPOLEON — Archbold used a pair of solid wins in singles to score a 4-1 win at Napoleon as all the area teams prepare for sectional action coming up on Thursday.
Archbold’s Kaiden Keiser scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mason Peckinpaugh and Cameron Yoder defeated Alex Gyde 6-2, 6-3 at second singles.
At Napoleon
Archbold 4, Napoleon 1
Singles
1. Kaiden Keiser (A) def. Mason Peckinpaugh, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Cameron Yoder (A) def. Alex Gyde 6-2, 6-3; 3. Aron Miller (A) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Kaden Rufenacht/Ethan Stuckey (A) def. Will Drewes/Collin Fedderke, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); 2. Nick Bunke/Ryan Otto (N) def. Miles Rupp/Luke Rosebrook, 6-4, 6-2.
At Wauseon
Toledo CC 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Joe Minicozzi (Tol CC) def. Noah Becker, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7; 2. Matt Webb (Tol CC) def. Carson Wenger, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); 3. Jack Dempsey (Tol CC) def. Dylan Grahn, 6-4, 2-6, 10-3.
Doubles
1. Justin Hire/Kevin Bishop (Tol CC) def. Lance Rupp/Riley Morr, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Owen Metzger/Dylan Zuccarell (Tol CC) def. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen, 6-4, 6-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.