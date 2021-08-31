OTTAWA — The Ottawa-Glandorf boys soccer team defeated Liberty Center 6-0 at home on Monday.
Austin Birkemeier got a hat trick for the Titans. Jeremy Hermiler, Isaac Macke and Grant Siefer all scored goals for Ottawa-Glandorf.
Michael Evers led O-G with two assists.
Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Liberty Center 0
Ottawa-Glandorf - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 3, Jeremy Hermiller, Isaac Macke, Grant Siefer. Assists: Michael Evers 2, Jeremy Hermiller, Jackson Heringhaus, Dylan Birkemeier. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5, Dave Westrick
Liberty Center - No statistics
Maumee Valley 9, Swanton 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.