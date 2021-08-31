OTTAWA — The Ottawa-Glandorf boys soccer team defeated Liberty Center 6-0 at home on Monday.

Austin Birkemeier got a hat trick for the Titans. Jeremy Hermiler, Isaac Macke and Grant Siefer all scored goals for Ottawa-Glandorf.

Michael Evers led O-G with two assists.

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Liberty Center 0

Ottawa-Glandorf - Goals: Austin Birkemeier 3, Jeremy Hermiller, Isaac Macke, Grant Siefer. Assists: Michael Evers 2, Jeremy Hermiller, Jackson Heringhaus, Dylan Birkemeier. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 5, Dave Westrick

Liberty Center - No statistics

Maumee Valley 9, Swanton 0

