DELTA — Cooper Tenney scored a pair of goals for Delta as the unbeaten Panthers bumped up their perfect mark to 8-0 with a 6-1 win over host Woodmore on Monday.

AJ Matthews had three assists in the win for the Panthers while Nolan Risner added a helper.

At Woodmore

Delta 6, Woodmore 1

Delta (8-0) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 2, Eli Mora, Max York, Shane Kruger, Carson Chiesa. Assists: AJ Matthews 3, Nolan Risner.

Woodmore (2-6-1) - No statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf 

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Lima Bath 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1-1, 3-1-1 WBL) - Goals: Jeremy Hermiller 2, Isaac Macke, Tyler Hohenbrink, Carson Fuka. Assists: Austin Birkemeier 2, Isaac Macke, Jordan Schroeder. Shots on goal: 18.

Lima Bath (2-7, 0-3 WBL) - Saves: Landon Vreeland 11. Shots on goal: 0

