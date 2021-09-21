DELTA — Cooper Tenney scored a pair of goals for Delta as the unbeaten Panthers bumped up their perfect mark to 8-0 with a 6-1 win over host Woodmore on Monday.
AJ Matthews had three assists in the win for the Panthers while Nolan Risner added a helper.
At Woodmore
Delta 6, Woodmore 1
Delta (8-0) - Goals: Cooper Tenney 2, Eli Mora, Max York, Shane Kruger, Carson Chiesa. Assists: AJ Matthews 3, Nolan Risner.
Woodmore (2-6-1) - No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Lima Bath 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1-1, 3-1-1 WBL) - Goals: Jeremy Hermiller 2, Isaac Macke, Tyler Hohenbrink, Carson Fuka. Assists: Austin Birkemeier 2, Isaac Macke, Jordan Schroeder. Shots on goal: 18.
Lima Bath (2-7, 0-3 WBL) - Saves: Landon Vreeland 11. Shots on goal: 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.