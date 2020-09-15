At Eagle Rock

Bryan (173) – Drew Dauber 39, Clayton Rupp 43, Nolan Kidston 45, Nathan Hess 46. Wayne Trace (180) – Kaden Sutton 36, Dane Moore 40, Garrett Williamson 49, Nyle Stoller 55. Delta (185) – Chris Stickley 40, Lane Oyer 44, Cael Chiesa 50, Jayce Helminiak 51. Tinora (193) – Kevin Keber 43, Carter Bernal 45, Sammy Sinn 52, Aiden Rittenhouse 53.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (160) – Andy Scherer 35, Dylan Grahn 40, Luke Wheeler 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 43. Holgate (197) – Josh Tobias 38, Joey Kelly 39, Micah Bok 59, Connor Haase 61.

At Delphos Country Club

Ottoville (170) – Carter Schnipke 36, Dru Hilvers 41, Jack Langhals 46, Michael Turnwald 47. Patrick Henry (213) – Trey Woods 47, Ethan Rohrs 51, Nick Meyers 57, Noah Robinson 58.

