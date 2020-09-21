At Woodlawn
Wauseon (164) – Dylan Grahn 37, Andy Scherer 40, Luke Wheeler 42, Jaxon Radabaugh 45. Delta (181) – Cael Chisea 41, Chase Stickley 44, Zach Mattin 45, Lane Oyer 51. Evergreen (206) — Aaron Miller 46, Ethan Shively 46, Trayte Dixon 55, Adam Schmidt 59.
At Pike Run
Bryan (157) – Drew Dauber 38, Noah Huard 38, Nolan Kidston 40, Clayton Rupp 41. Swanton (187) – Lucas Bloom 43, Sam Betz 47, Ethan Bonifis 48, Connor Cass 49. Patrick Henry (208) – Trey Woods 46, Ethan Rohrs 52, Jaxson Guelde 54, Lee Hogrefe 58.
At Moose Landing
Lima Shawnee (161) – Justin Altenbach 39, Soloman Smith 39, Coltin Moorse 41, Collin Pazion 42. Kalida (171) – Ryan Klausing 39, Justin Siebeneck 43, Kayla Nartker 44, Ethan Warncke 45.
