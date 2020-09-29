WAUSEON — As the regular season nears its end, Wauseon picked up a convincing victory over North Central at Ironwood on Monday by 30 shots.

Andy Scherer shot 34 to earn medalist honors in the match for the Indians while Jackson Gleckler and Dylan Grahn shot 40 and 41, respectively.

At Ironwood

Wauseon (160) — Andy Scherer 34, Jackson Gleckler 40, Dylan Grahn 41, Luke Wheeler 45; North Central (190) — Zach Hayes 44, Mason Sanford 45, Kaiden Russell 50, Ben Pettit 51.

