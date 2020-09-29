WAUSEON — As the regular season nears its end, Wauseon picked up a convincing victory over North Central at Ironwood on Monday by 30 shots.
Andy Scherer shot 34 to earn medalist honors in the match for the Indians while Jackson Gleckler and Dylan Grahn shot 40 and 41, respectively.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (160) — Andy Scherer 34, Jackson Gleckler 40, Dylan Grahn 41, Luke Wheeler 45; North Central (190) — Zach Hayes 44, Mason Sanford 45, Kaiden Russell 50, Ben Pettit 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.