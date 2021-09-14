PAYNE — Tinora boys golf just barely edged out Wayne Trace in a GMC dual at Pleasant Valley on Monday, with Grayson Delarber edging out Conner Davis in the fifth-man tiebreaker.

Kyle Sutton of the Raiders was the medalist with a 39. Sammy Sinn and B.J. Morlock both led the Rams with a 43.

Archbold, Bryan and Delta faced off in a NWOAL tri-match at Auglaize as well on Monday. Bryan came out with a narrow 156-160 victory over Archbold. Delta scored a 221. Cahle Roth led the Bluestreaks and won medalist honors with a 33. Noah Huard led the Golden Bears with a 34.

At Pleasant Valley

Tinora (176) - Sammy Sinn 43, B.J. Morlock 43, Carter Bernal 45, Aiden Rittenhouse 45, Grayson Delarber 50. Wayne Trace (176) - Kyle Sutton 39, Evan Crosby 44, Tyler Davis 44, Nyle Stoller 49, Conner Davis 53.

At Riverside Greens

Bryan (156) - Noah Huard 34, Drew Dauber 39, Colin Shirkey 41, Nathan Hess 42. Archbold (160) — Cahle Roth 33, Luke Rosebrook 37, River Ryan 44, Cade Miller 46. Delta (221) - Slade Young 48, Gavin Cousino 53, Adam Mattin 59, Ethan Hoffman 61.

At Auglaize

Paulding (179) – Kyle Dominique 43, Ethan Foltz 44, Boston Pease 46, Logan Tope 46, Kyle Mobley 51, Isaac Reeb 54. Lima Central Catholic (191) – Parker Judy 38, Cam Stewart 48, Zac Campbell 49, Austin Craig 56.

At Auglaize

Wauseon (174) — Andy Scherer 34, Jackson Gleckler 42, Mykale Schneider 48, Zach Puehler 50; Holgate (232) — Izzy Resendez 55, Seth Schortgen 58, Allyssa Wagner 49, Landyn Engel 60.

At Pike Run

Ottoville (159) — Dru Hilvers 36, Carter Schnipke 39, Keaton Schnipke 42, Michael Turnwald 42; Napoleon (174) — Will Fraker 42, Zak Schroeder 44, Brice Bostelman 44, Clay Behnfeldt 44, Brennen Babcock 44; Patrick Henry (188) — Ethan Rohrs 40, Noah Robison 46, Ian Schwab 47, Thomas Smith 55.

