CELINA — A scorching performance by St. Marys at Northmoor was too much for Defiance to overcome as the Roughriders dealt DHS its first Western Buckeye League loss of the year on Monday, 143-172.
David Jimenez shot 38 to pace the Bulldogs while Jayden Jerger shot 39. It was to no avail as St. Marys’ top six scorers all shot 40 or better, led by medalist Andrew Moore’s 33.
Defiance will return to action at Auglaize Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon for a dual match with Archbold.
At Northmoor
St. Marys (143) — Andrew Moore 33, Brett Speckman 35, Cole Koening 37, Landon Platner 38; Defiance (172) — David Jimenez 38, Jayden Jerger 39, Kam Brown 46, Aidan Kiessling 49.
