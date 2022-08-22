Archbold’s Cahle Roth was dominant at Eagle Rock Golf Club, racking up a round of 33 to earn medalist honors in a 158-183 win over Tinora on Monday in boys golf action.
Luke Rosebrook and Charlie Jones added rounds of 40 and 41, respectively, while BJ Morlock’s 44 led the way for Tinora.
At Eagle Rock
Archbold (158) — Cahle Roth 33, Luke Rosebrook 40, Charlie Jones 41, Zach Short 44; Tinora (183) — BJ Morlock 44, Aiden Rittenhouse 45, Carter Bernal 45, Grayson Delarber 49.
At Ironwood
Bryan (165) — Noah Huard 38, Drew Dauber 40, Kai Dauber 42, Brayden Hall 45; Pettisville (172) — Jack Leppelmeier 39, Sam Myers 41, Creighton Aeschliman 45, Aiden Crawford 47.
At Suburban
Montpelier (168) — Jaxson Richmond 35, Drake Sommer 41, Easten Richmond 46, Trent Thorp 46; Edgerton (189).
At Heatherdowns
Swanton (174) - Lucas Bloom 41, Mazin Rukieh 42, Adam Lemon 45, Ethan Bonifas 46, Ryan O’Shea 46; Maumee (192).
