HAMLER — Amidst a field of 20 schools at the Patrick Henry boys golf Invite on Monday, Napoleon were the ones that stood on top in the end as they edged Kalida and Ottoville’s scores of 222 with a score of 218.
It was Will Fraker and Bryce Bostelman leading the way for the Wildcats as they each shot a 76 while Alex Lavin (81) and Brennen Babcock (85) both also put in nice showings. Fraker and Bostelman tied for third medalist.
Kalida was led by Ethan Warnecke’s 79 but none of the other three scorers for Kalida scored under an 82.
Bryan’s Noah Huard was the top medalist in the event shooting a 71 and leading Bryan (340) to a sixth place finish. Ayersville finishd 14th at the event with a 378 and were led by Luke Schroeder’s score of 80. Defiance came in 15th with a 381 and were led by Aidan Kiessling’s 89.
At Pike Run
Napoleon (318) - Will Fraker 76, Bryce Bostelman 76, Alex Lavin 81, Brennen Babcock 85; Kalida (322) - Ethan Warnecke 79, Drew Buss 80, Kayla Nartker 81, Connor Nartker 82; Ottoville (322); Swanton (334) - Mason Rukieh 77, Adam Lemon 80, Ryan O’Shea 88, Lucas Bloom 89; Liberty-Benton (338); Bryan (340) — Noah Huard 71, Kai Dauber 80, Gideon Mejia 94, Beckett Stark 95; St. Marys (343); Miller City (347) - Andrew Weis 82, Thomas Weis 84, Brayden Niese 90, Jesse Lammers 91; Lima Bath (349); Leipsic (350); Pandora-Gilboa (362); Patrick Henry (365) - Jaxson Guelde 77, Ian Schwab 87, Thomas Smith 100, Noah Robison 101; Antwerp (366) - Braylen Moreno 78, Zaine McMichel 89, Ross Lee 93, Draven Baumert 106; Ayersville (378) - Luke Schroeder 80, Tyson Schlachter 86, Jeremiah Joseph 100, Logan Schroeder 112; Defiance (381) - Aidan Kiessling 89, Jackson Honsberger 94, Luke Webb 99, Casen Linebrink 99; Columbus Grove (389); McComb (395); Fairview (397) - Kasen Kauffman 87, Lester Smith 102, Jack Karzynow 103, Eli Meyer 105; Holgate (458) - Nathan Miller 106, Izzy Resendez 111, Connor Haase 120, Aiden Wagner 121; MVCD (No team score).
At Eagle Rock
Tinora (171) — Aiden Rittenhouse 39, BJ Morlock 74, Carter Bernal 42, Theo Ripke 49; Paulding (207) — Isaac Reeb 48, Nico Stahl 49, Max Stork 55, Aiden Miller 55, Johnny Lipps 55.
At Willow Bend
Van Wert (164) — Keaton Foster 37, Griff McCracken 40, Sam Houg 43, A.J. Proffitt 44; Wayne Trace (171) — Kyle Sutton 39, Evan Crosby 43, Nyle Stoller 44, Tyler Davis 45.
