OREGON — The Napoleon boys golf team finished fifth in a tough Northern Lakes League tournament field on Monday at Eagles Landing.
Will Fraker paced the Wildcats’ 332 team score with an 80 while Zak Schroeder and Clayton Behnfeldt weren’t far behind with rounds of 81 and 82, respectively.
In NWOAL action, Archbold picked up a convincing win over Liberty Center at Ironwood, paced by a 36 from Cahle Roth and a 38 from Luke Rosebrook. Bryan shot a 156 at Valleywood to edge out Swanton by six shots. Noah Huard paced Bryan with a 36 while Swanton’s Garrett Swank went even lower with an eye-popping 33 for medalist honors.
NLL Championship
At Eagles Landing
Anthony Wayne (287) - Ian Briars 68, Logan Sutto 70, Myles Murphy 73, Charlie Robertson 76. Sylvania Northview (314) - Ben Graeff 72, Charlie Lutz 80, Nate Tomkinson 80, Max Crooks 82. Perrysburg (325) - Mason Deal 74, Mackeane Hanley 78, Cody Schneider 86, Zach Robie 87. Sylvania Southview (331) - Cooper Grill 72, Chase Irons 85, Ryker Magnum 86, Eli Coleman 88. Napoleon (332) - Will Fraker 80, Zak Schroeder 81, Clayton Behnfeldt 82, Konner Hoover 89. Bowling Green (338) - Zach Thomas 80, Zach Furnas 83, Alex Lorenzen 86, Jake Jicha 89. Maumee (371) — Andrew Bick 86, Zak Morris 91, Max Rosenberger 97, Travis Moebius 97. Springfield (377) - Dallas Allen 89, Joe Konczal 92, Evan Kurz 97, Jacob White 99.
At Ironwood
At Archbold (162) - Cahle Roth 36, Luke Rosebrook 38, River Ryan 43, Charlie Jones 45. Liberty Center (201) - Carter Dickman 45, Sam Zeiter 50, Landon Schultz 53, Nick Romine 53.
At Valleywood
Bryan (156) - Noah Huard 36, Drew Dauber 38, Colin Shirkey 40, Nate Hess 42. Swanton (162) - Garrett Swank 33, Adam Lennon 41, Mazin Rukieh 44, Ryan O’Shea 44. Patrick Henry (181) - Ethan Rohrs 41, Jaxson Guelde 44, Ian Schwab 45, Thomas Smith 51.
At Riverside Greens
Pettisville (179) - Caden Bishop 43, Blayn Meck 44, Sam Myers 45, Tobin King 47. Stryker (184) - Gavin LeBo 44, Daniel Donovan 45, Michael Donovan 47, Angela Soellner 48.
