Backed by a balanced scorecard, Napoleon edged out Archbold by three strokes to take the team title at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Monday in area boys golf action.
Will Fraker’s round of 78 led the way for the winning Wildcats as all five scorers on the Napoleon card finished with scores between 78 and 82. That balance was needed as Archbold junior Cahle Roth scorchded the course with a round of 67 to earn medalist honors and teammate Luke Rosebrook chipped in a 74.
Bryan was third, eight shots back of Archbold while Kyle Sutton shot 72 to pace fourth-place Wayne Trace. Defiance, paced by a 77 from senior Aidan Kiessling, was sixth while Tinora was seventh, led by Aiden Rittenhouse’s 80.
In other action, Montpelier edged out second-place Lincolnview by just one stroke to take home the Wauseon Invitational championship at Ironwood Golf Course. Trent Thorp led the way with an 82 for the Locos while Miller City’s Thomas Weis also shot 82 to put the Wildcats in third, just six shots back of first.
The host Indians got a boost from a medalist round of 79 by senior Jackson Gleckler while Pettisville freshman Jack Leppelmeier was second overall with an 80.
Defiance Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Napoleon (318) – Will Fraker 78, Konner Hoover 79, Bryce Bostelman 79, Brennan Babcock 82, Alex Lavin 82; Archbold (321) – Cahle Roth 67, Luke Rosebrook 74, Charlie Jones 88, River Ryan 92; Bryan (329) – Noah Huard 80, Drew Dauber 81, Kai Dauber 83, Brayden Hall 85; Wayne Trace (330) – Kyle Sutton 72, Nyle Stoller 85, Evan Crosby 86, Tyler Davis 87; Kalida (332) – Connor Nartker 77, Drew Buss 82, Kayla Nartker 83, Ethan Warnecke 90; Van Wert (340); Defiance (343) – Aidan Kiessling 77, Luke Webb 83, Sander Neff 88, Cody Shaw 93; Tinora (345) – Aiden Rittenhouse 80, B.J. Morlock 85, Theo Ripke 90, Carter Bernal 90; Ottawa-Glandorf (357) – Ty Verhoff 84, Hunter Stechschulte 87, Brad Maag 92, Justin Yaeger 94; Lima Bath (361); Patrick Henry (362) – Jaxson Guelde 80, Ian Schwab 89, Noah Robison 93, Thomas Smith 100; Antwerp (384) – Braylen Moreno 76, Zaine McMichael 97, Ross Lee 99, Draven Baumert 112; Ayersville (404) – Luke Schroeder 78, Tyson Schlachter 91, Logan Schroeder 102; Defiance B (405) – Drew Hoeffel 98, Josiah Lammers 99, Casen Linebrink 101, Jaren Honsberger 107; Paulding (406) – Isaac Reeb 93, Max Stork 100, Jonathan Lipps 104, Aiden Miller 109; Fairview (410) – Kasen Kauffman 82, Jack Karzynow 102, Lester Smith 105, Eli Meyer 121; Celina (420).
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Montpelier (341) - Trent Thorp 82, Jaxon Richmond 85, Drake Sommer 87, Easten Richmond 87; Lincolnview (342); Miller City (347) — Thomas Weis 82, Andrew Weis 83, Will Otto 88, Jude Otto 94, Brayden Niese 94; Wauseon (352) — Jackson Gleckler 79, Carter Stuckey 87, Mykale Schneider 88, Zach Puehler 98; Pettisville (354) — Jack Leppelmeier 80, Creighton Aeschliman 85, Caden Bishop 90, Blayn Meck 99; Toledo Christian (358); Stryker B (413) — Michael Donovan 97, Daniel Donovan 102, Kennedy Morr 107, William Donovan 107; North Central (429) — Kenneth Smeltzer 88, Keanu Miller 119, Skyler Bostater 128.
