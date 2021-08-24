Fairview picked up a win in Defiance County and Green Meadows Conference action at St. Mike’s Golf Course on Monday as the Apaches downed Hicksville, 181-206.
Kasen Kauffman and Nathaniel Adkins shared medalist honors with each shooting 41 for the Apaches while Aiden Pollick’s round of 48 topped the tally for Hicksville.
In other area action, Archbold’s Luke Rosebrook shot 33 to help power the Bluestreaks to a 156-187 win over Tinora at Ironwood. Cahle Roth chipped in a 35 for Archbold as Carter Bernal paced Tinora with a 42.
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (181) — Nathaniel Adkins 41, Kasen Kauffman 41, Brendan Degryse 48, Lester Smith 51; Hicksville (206) — Aiden Pollick 48, Parker Bassett 49, Brayden Slattery 53, Aiden Chapman 56.
At Ironwood
Archbold (156) — Luke Rosebrook 33, Cahle Roth 35, Zane Behnfeldt 42, River Ryan 46; Tinora (187) — Carter Bernal 42, Aiden Rittenhouse 46, BJ Morlock 49, Theo Ripke 50, Sam Sinn 50.
At Ironwood
Bryan (158) — Drew Dauber 34, Noah Huard 36, Nate Hess 39, Colin Shirkey 49; Pettisville (195) — Blayn Meck 46, Caden Bishop 48, Sam Myers 50, Tobin King 51.
At Suburban
Edgerton (177) — Esten Kennerk 38, Kaden Kennerk 42, Nate Swank 46, Braden Leppelmeier 51; Montpelier (191) — Drake Sommer 39, Trent Thorp 45, Kyler Stoy 52, Joel Saneholtz 55.
At Delphos Country Club
Ottoville (165) — Carter Schnipke 36, Dru Hilvers 38, Mike Turnwald 44, Grant Leis 47; Wayne Trace (187) — Evan Crosby 42, Kyle Sutton 47, Nyle Stoller 47, Kaden Clark 51, Tyler Davis 51.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (165) — Carson Fuka 34, Carter Schimmoeller 40, Hunter Stechschulte 45 Josh Walls 46. Wapakoneta (172) — Austin West 41, Clay Wilsey 43, Zac Niekamp 43, Tanner Haggard 45.
