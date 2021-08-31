BRYAN — Edgerton came up just short of a team victory in a boys golf tri-match on Monday, losing to North Central by three shots. Hicksville came in third in the match.
Edgerton's Esten Kennerk was the medalist for the match, shooting 35. His brother Kaden Kennerk was just behind him, shooting a 39.
For Hicksville, Aidan Pollick led the Aces shooting a 43. Aiden Champion was second on the team with a 48.
Next up for the Aces will be a home match with Fairview at Pond-a-River on Thursday. For Edgerton, they'll play Ayersville at Moose Landing on Tuesday.
At Suburban
North Central (173) - Zach Hayes 38, Mason Sanford 43, Colin Patten 45, Colton Hicks 47. Edgerton (176) - Esten Kennerk 35, Kaden Kennerk 39, Nathan Swank 47, Braden Leppelmeier 55. Hicksville (206) - Aidan Pollick 43, Aiden Champion 48, Brandon Silcott 56, Brayden Slattery 59.
At Suburban
Montpelier (166) - Jax Richmond 38, Drake Sommer 42, Trent Thorp 42, Aidan Higbie 44. Delta (233) - Adam Mattin 52, Gavin Cousino 57, Zac Bower 61, Walter Hallett 63.
At Pleasant Valley
Antwerp (180) – Gaige McMichael 42, Braylen Moreno 42, Ethan Lichty 48, Ross Lee 48, Draven Baumert 67. Wayne Trace (182) – Kyle Sutton 39, Nyle Stoller 45, Evan Crosby 47, Tyler Davis 51, Conner Davis 52, Caden Tumblin 52. Tinora (191) – Carter Bernal 46, B.J. Morlock 48, Theo Ripke 48, Aiden Rittenhouse 49, Sammy Sinn 51, Mason McQuillin 65
