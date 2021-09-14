KENTON — All four Defiance golfers shot 41 or better on Monday in Kenton as the Bulldogs moved to 6-2 in Western Buckeye League matches with a 25-shot win over the host Wildcats on Monday.

David Jimenez earned co-medalist honors for Defiance with a 40 while Bradyn Shaw, Jayden Jerger and Aidan Kiessling all shot 41 to round out the card.

At Kenton

Defiance (163) - David Jimenez 40, Bradyn Shaw 41, Jayden Jerger 41, Aidan Kiessling 41; Kenton (188) — Noah Ketchem 40, Stone Sauber 48, Grady Baum 49, Max Haushaulter 51.

