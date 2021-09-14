KENTON — All four Defiance golfers shot 41 or better on Monday in Kenton as the Bulldogs moved to 6-2 in Western Buckeye League matches with a 25-shot win over the host Wildcats on Monday.
David Jimenez earned co-medalist honors for Defiance with a 40 while Bradyn Shaw, Jayden Jerger and Aidan Kiessling all shot 41 to round out the card.
At Kenton
Defiance (163) - David Jimenez 40, Bradyn Shaw 41, Jayden Jerger 41, Aidan Kiessling 41; Kenton (188) — Noah Ketchem 40, Stone Sauber 48, Grady Baum 49, Max Haushaulter 51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.