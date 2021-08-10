A balanced scorecard and a pair of solid rounds topping it led the Bryan Golden Bears to the team title at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday morning.
Drew Dauber and Noah Huard each shot 79 to lead the Bears, which finished 15 shots clear of runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf and 17 of third-place Napoleon. Those rounds of 79 were the third-best individual tallies of the day behind medalist Kyle Dominique’s 77 for Paulding and a trio of 78’s from O-G’s Carson Fuka, Antwerp’s Gaige McMichael and Lima Bath’s Britton Hall.
Clayton Behnfeldt shot 83 to lead Napoleon while Jayden Jerger also had an 83 to lead Defiance’s tally. The Bulldogs finished with a 352 score to finish sixth, but just seven shots back of third place. Nathaniel Adkins paced Fairview with an 82 as the Apaches were seventh while Ayersville junior Luke Schroeder’s 86 paced the Pilots.
A notable moment came on the sixth hole to start the tournament for Tinora sophomore BJ Morlock’s season as the Ram golfer hit a hole-in-one in his first swing of the season. Morlock shot 92 on the day, second-best for the Rams.
At Ironwood, Wauseon’s Andy Scherer won a one-hole playoff with Maumee Vally Country Day’s Blake Rachwal to win medalist honors at the Wauseon Invitaitonal.
Scherer’s round led the card for the runner-up Indians, who were 16 shots behind team champion Lincolnview. Montpelier was third, nine shots back of Wauseon, paced by an 85 from sophomore Drake Sommer.
Defiance Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Bryan (328) — Drew Dauber 79, Noah Huard 79, Nathan Hess 84, Carter Brown 86; Ottawa-Glandorf (343) — Carson Fuka 78, Carter Schimmoeller 80, Josh Walls 89, Hunter Stechschulte 96; Napoleon (345) — Clayton Behnfeldt 83, Will Fraker 86, Bryce Bostelman 88, Zak Schroeder 88; Lima Bath (346); Van Wert (351); Defiance (352) — Jayden Jerger 83, David Jimenez 88, Kam Brown 88, Bradyn Shaw 93; Paulding (363) — Kyle Dominique 77, Ethan Foltz 93, Logan Tope 95, Boston Pease 98; Fairview (370) — Nathaniel Adkins 82, Brendan Degryse 92, Kasen Kauffman 92, Jack Karzynow 104; Ayersville (370) — Luke Schroeder 86, Abe Delano 94, Tyson Schlachter 95, Logan Schroeder 95; Wayne Trace (373) — Evan Crosby 83, Kyle Sutton 84, Nyle Stoller 99, Tyler Davis 107; Antwerp (373) — Gaige McMichael 78, Braylen Moreno 86, Ross Lee 97, Ethan Lichty 112; Celina (374); Tinora (375) — Carter Bernal 86, BJ Morlock 92, Aiden Rittenhouse 97, Sammy Sinn 100; Patrick Henry (390) — Ian Schwab 91, Ethan Rohrs 93, Jaxson Guelde 98, Don Meyer 108; Defiance B (423) — Cody Shaw 103, Korben Kiessling 104, Luke Webb 105, Logan Deming 111; Stryker (448) — Gavin LaBo 104, Michael Donovan 109, Angela Soellner 114, Daniel Donovan 121.
Wauseon Invitational
At Ironwood
Lincolnview (331); Wauseon (347) - Andy Scherer 77, Jackson Gleckler 85, Mykale Schneider 92, Zach Puehler 94; Montpelier (356) — Drake Sommer 95, Jaxon Richmond 87, Trent Thorp 91, Aidan Higbie 93; Miller City (361) — Thomas Weis 84, Andrew Weis 99, Will Otto 94, Jesse Lammers 95; North Central (361) — Zach Hayes 86, Mason Sanford 88, Ben Pettit 92, Collin Patten 95; Toledo Christian (400); Pettisville (444) — Caden Bishop 99, Blayne Meck 101, Lily Wiemken 121, Ty Nofziger 123; Maumee Valley Country Day (no team score).
Allen East Invitational
At Colonial
Elida (318); Lima Shawnee (324); Kalida (334) — Ryan Klausing 79, Connor Nartker 81, Justin Siebeneck 85, Ethan Warnecke 89; Allen East (340); Coldwater (341); Columbus Grove (350); Findlay (358); Bluffton (361); Van Buren (416); Spencerville (no team score).
