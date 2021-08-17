OTTAWA — Liberty-Benton edged out runner-up Ottoville by two shots and Bryan by six shots to claim the Patrick Henry Patriot Invitational at Pike Run Golf Course on Monday.
Drew Dauber’s round of 74 led the charge for the Golden Bears, marking the fifth-best score of the day overall in the 17-team field. Nate Hess chipped in a 78 while Noah Huard shot 79. Kalida finished in fourth, paced by Ryan Klausing’s 75, while Defiance was eighth.
Jayden Jerger shot 79 to lead the Bulldgos with a balanced scorecard of an 86 from Kam Brown, 87 from David Jimenez and 88 from Aidan Kiessling. Napoleon was 10th overall, paced by Konner Hoover’s 82, while Fairview was 12th thanks to an 80 from Nathaniel Adkins.
Monday
Boys Golf
Patrick Henry Patriot Invitational
At Pike Run
Liberty-Benton (311); Ottoville (313); Bryan (317) — Drew Dauber 74, Nate Hess 78, Noah Huard 79, Carter Brown 86; St. Marys (322); Kalida (331) — Ryan Klausing 75, Justin Siebeneck 81, Connor Nartker 83, Drew Buss 92; Swanton (334) — Ryan O’Shea 81, Garrett Swank 82, Adam Lemon 85, Mazin Rukieh 86; Lima Bath (336); Defiance (340) — Jayden Jerger 79, Kam Brown 86, David Jimenez 87, Aidan Kiessling 88; Miller City (344) — Dillon Peck 83, Thomas Weis 86, Jesse Lammers 87, Andrew Weis 88; Napoleon (344) — Konner Hoover 82, Clayton Behnfeldt 85, Zak Schroeder 85, Bryce Bostelman 92; Pandora-Gilboa (357); Fairview (377) — Nathaniel Adkins 80, Kasen Kauffman 86, Brendan Degryse 101, Eli Adkins 110; Patrick Henry (383) — Ethan Rohrs 85, Ian Schwab 97, Jaxson Guelde 98, Noah Robison 103; McComb (401); North Baltimore (455); Holgate (573) — Izzy Resendez 133, Nathan Miller 136, Landyn Engle 134, Allyssa Wagner 159; Maumee Valley Country Day (no team score).
At Auglaize
Paulding (182) — Kyle Dominique 40, Boston Pease 46, Isaac Reeb 47, Logan Tope 49; Tinora (189) — Carter Bernal 45, Aiden Rittenhouse 46, Sammy Sinn 47, Korbin Casteel 49.
At Riverside Greens
Wauseon (167) — Andy Scherer 34, Jackson Gleckler 39, Mykale Schneider 43, Zach Poehler 51; Stryker (206) — Michael Donovan 49, Daniel Donovan 51, Angela Soellner 52, Gavin LaBo 54.
At Pond-A-River
Antwerp (180) - Gaige McMichael 42, Braylen Moreno 43, Ethan Lichty 47, Ross Lee 48; Edgerton (198) - Esten Kennerk 37, Kaden Kennerk 43, Caden Leppelmeier 59, Nathan Swank 59.
At Willow Bend
Van Wert (172) - Jake Fast 39, Blake Bohyer 42, Keagan Foster 45, Alan Mooney 46; Wayne Trace (182) - Kyle Sutton 40, Evan Crosby 41, Nyle Stoller 45, Conner Davis 56.
