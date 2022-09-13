Wayne Trace had all four of its golfers shoot 44 or better as the Raiders nabbed a seven-shot dual match victory over Green Meadows Conference foe Tinora at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Monday.
Evan Crosby shot 43 to lead the Raiders while Kyle Sutton, Jared Varner and Kaden Clark all shot 44. Carter Bernal's 39 earned medalist honors for the Rams while Mason McQuillen shot 45.
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (175) - Evan Crosby 43, Kyle Sutton 44, Jared Varner 44, Kaden Clark 44; Tinora (182) - Carter Bernal 39, Mason McQuillen 45, Grayson Delarber 48, A.J. Morlock 50.
At Oaks Golf Club
Lima Central Catholic (192) – Parker Judy 38, Zac Campbell 48, Austin Craig 52, Cam Stewart 54. Paulding (213) – Austin Kinder 51, Max Stork 51, Johnny Lipps 53, Aiden Miller 58.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (171) - Jackson Gleckler 39, Carter Stuckey 41, Mykale Schneider 44, Zach Puehler 47; Holgate (224) - Nathan Miller 50, Connor Haase 55, Izzy Resendez 58, Seth Schortgen 61, Aiden Wagner 61.
At Chippewa
Swanton (157) - Mazin Rukieh 35, Ryan O’Shea 38, Adam Lemon 41, Lucas Bloom 43; Northwood (235).
At Woodlawn
Evergreen (207) - Schmidt 45, Beier 48, Gleckler 57, Laver 57; Fayette (221).
