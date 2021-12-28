State Bank
Holiday Classic
Cardinal Stritch 51,
Tinora 48
Wauseon 60, Paulding 40
PAULDING — Cardinal Stritch rallied from six down through three quarters to knock off Tinora 51-48 while Wauseon blew open a 60-40 win over Paulding in the third quarter during the semifinals of the State Bank Holiday Classic at Paulding on Monday to highlight boys hoops action.
In the early contest, Nolan Schafer’s 21 points weren’t enough to lead the Rams (2-7), which were outscored 20-11 in the final stanza. Luke Harris hit a pair of treys and added a dozen markers.
In the nightcap, Wauseon (6-3) outscored Paulding (1-7) 21-5 in the third quarter to nail down a convincing victory. Paulding and Tinora will meet in the consolation game Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Stritch (6-2) and Wauseon to follow at 8 p.m.
CARDINAL STRITCH (51) — Hicks 6; Price Jr. 0; Yost 3; Whitehead 3; Burton 20; Carter 6; Hughes 11; Bohnsack 2. Totals 22-6-51.
TINORA (48) — Eckert 8; Rinkel 0; Miles 0; Schafer 21; Harris 12; Anders 0; Bohn 7. Totals 19-5-48.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — Yost. Tinora — Harris 2, Eckert 2, Schafer. Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 6, Tinora 12.
C. Stritch 16 5 10 20 — 51
Tinora 8 13 16 11 — 48
Route 49 Classic
Antwerp 74, Edgerton 29
Edon 40, Hicksville 38
EDON — Antwerp rolled to the Route 49 Classic finals while Edon needed a nailbiter of a victory during semifinal action on Monday.
In the early contest, Antwerp senior Jagger Landers scored his 1,000th career point on a buzzer-beating bucket to end the third quarter as the Archers (8-0) dismantled Edgerton, 74-29. Landers finished with 16 points while Landon Brewer hit five of the team’s 12 total 3-pointers in an 18-point effort. Corey Everetts netted 10 points to lead the ledger for the Bulldogs (1-6).
The late game saw Edon come up with a key rebound and turnover in the final seconds to secure a 40-38 victory over Hicksville. Drew Gallehue paced the Bombers (4-2) with 11 points while Cassius Hulbert netted eight. Jackson Bergman’s 15 points led all scorers in the hard-fought loss for the Aces (5-2).
EDGERTON (29) — Meyer 5; Everetts 10; Picillo 2; Cheek 0; C. Timbrook 0; Swank 5; Kennerk 0; Blue 2; Herman 3; Krontz 0; Weaver 0; N. Timbrook 2. Totals 12-1-29.
ANTWERP (74) — Moore 0; Recker 9; McMichael 5; Landers 16; Altimus 9; Krouse 7; Lichty 7; Phares 3; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Brewer 18. Totals 28-6-74.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts 2, Swank, Herman. Antwerp — Brewer 5, Recker, McMichael, Landers, Altimus, Krouse, Lichty, Phares. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Antwerp 8.
Edgerton 2 11 14 2 — 29
Antwerp 27 19 15 13 — 74
HICKSVILLE (38) — Klima 9; Myers 7; Balser 3; Bergman 15; Baird 4; Rosalez 0; Gordon 0. Totals 16-1-38.
EDON (40) — Berry 7; Nester 4; Ripke 2; Steinke 2; Kiess 6; Sapp 0; Gallehue 11; Ca. Hulbert 8. Totals 13-10-40.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Bergman 2, Klima, Myers, Balser. Edon — Kiess 2, Nester. Turnovers: Hicksville 9, Edon 14.
Hicksville 6 8 10 14 — 38
Edon 8 6 16 10 — 40
Henry County Classic
Holgate 45, Patrick Henry 41
Napoleon 64, Liberty Center 50
LIBERTY CENTER — Holgate set up a tilt with county foe Napoleon for the Henry County Classic title after the Tigers knocked off Patrick Henry 45-41 and the Wildcats downed host Liberty Center, 64-50.
Holgate (2-6) claimed victory in the early game by holding PH (6-2) to nine points in each of the first three periods and stifling the Pats’ leading scorer Lincoln Creager to just six points. Robbie Thacker’s 18 points led all scorers while Xavier McCord added 12 for the Tigers. Landon Johnson’s 12 points paced PH.
In the late game, Napoleon’s Josh Mack poured in 21 points to power the Wildcats (5-2) to a double-digit win against LC. Caden Kruse and Kaleb Woods added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Colton Kruse’s 14 pointers were tops for the Tigers (3-2).
HOLGATE (45) — Thacker 18; Gerschutz 0; Leaders 2; Kelly 8; Boecker 2; McCord 12; Bower 3. Totals 13-13-45.
PATRICK HENRY (41) — Hall 0; Jackson 2; Rosengarten 0; Seedorf 7; Rosebrook 5; Johnson 12; Creager 6; Behrman 5; Meyer 4. Totals 14-9-41.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Thacker 2, Kelly 2, McCord 2. Patrick Henry — Johnson 2, Seedorf, Behrman. Turnovers: Holgate 9, Patrick Henry 10.
Holgate 11 14 12 8 — 45
P. Henry 9 9 9 14 — 41
NAPOLEON (64) — Buehrer 0; Wolf 8; Mack 21; Woods 11; Williams 0; Grant 2; Ressler 0; Ca. Kruse 13; Ta. Rubinstein 9; Tr. Rubinstein 0. Totals 24-12-64.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) — T. Kruse 2; Spieth 2; Chapa 3; Hammontree 7; L. Kruse 3; Chambers 9; Leatherman 6; Co. Kruse 14; Geahlen 4. Totals 18-10-50.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Wolf 2, Ca. Kruse 2. Liberty Center — Co. Kruse 2, Leatherman, Chambers.
Napoleon 14 18 14 18 — 64
L. Center 9 14 9 18 — 50
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic
MVCD 50, Fairview 33
Swanton 52, Maumee 45
SWANTON — Maumee Valley Country Day seized a 19-4 lead after one quarter against Fairview and rolled to a 50-33 victory in the semifinals of the Swanton Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.
CJ Majors led the way with 18 points for the Hawks (3-4), which sealed the deal with a 13-5 third-quarter edge. Brody Retcher and Samuel Clemens paced Fairview (2-7) with six points each.
Fairview will match up with 1-5 Maumee in Tuesday’s consolation game after Swanton defeated the Panthers 52-45 in the first game of the day.
FAIRVIEW (33) — Retcher 6; Smith 4; Hastings 4; Clemens 6; Lashaway 2; Karzynow 4; Hammon 1; E. Shininger 4; J. Shininger 2. Totals 13-4-33.
MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (50) — Majors 18; Parcher 9; Graham 9; Dickerson 9; Joshi 2; Karns 3. Totals 20-4-50.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Clemens 2, Smith. MVCD — Majors 2, Parcher, Graham, Dickerson, Karns. Rebounds: Fairview 27, MVCD 24. Turnovers: Fairview 13, MVCD 8.
Fairview 4 15 5 9 — 33
MVCD 19 12 13 6 — 50
Wayne Trace 72, Woodlan (Ind.) 54
WOODBURN, Ind. — Wayne Trace scorched the nets for 28-of-53 shooting (53 percent) as the Raiders cruised past host Woodlan, 72-54.
Kyle Stoller tallied 24 points and six rebounds to lead the Raiders (8-1). Brooks Laukhuf added 18 markers while Trevor Sinn had 14 points and three steals against the Warriors (4-6).
WAYNE TRACE (72) — Myers 2; T. Sinn 14; C. Sinn 5; Laukhuf 18; Davis 2; Winans 0; Graham 7; Stoller 24; Miller 0. Totals 28-53 6-8 72.
WOODLAN (54) — L. Sparks 6; Fox 0; Lichty 1; Miller 6; Reidy 13; D. Sparks 0; Gerig 10; Smith 16; Yoder 2; Fleek 0. Totals 15-39 17-20 54.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 10-23 (T. Sinn 4, Laukhuf 4, Stoller 2), Woodlan 7-21 (Smith 4, Miller 2, Reidy). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Davis, Stoller 6), Woodlan 24 (Reidy 10). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6, Woodlan 11.
Wayne Trace 24 15 17 16 — 72
Woodlan 17 9 10 18 — 54
Reserves: Woodlan, 53-33.
