Wauseon used a pair of double-digit runs to start the first and fourth quarters, bookending a 46-29 victory over Tinora in the nightcap of Monday’s Grube Family Holiday Classic at Defiance High School.
The win for the 5-1 Indians boosts the squad into Tuesday’s championship game against Northwest Ohio Athletic League rival Bryan, which battled back from a deficit through three periods to down Paulding 48-42 in the opener.
Paulding and Tinora (1-1) will meet in a 6 p.m. consolation game while Bryan and Wauseon will collide at 8 p.m. for the tournament title.
In the late game, the Indians built up a formidable 11-0 lead in the game’s opening minutes, garnering offensive rebounds that led to points on two of their first three possessions.
Without forward Isaac Wilson, the Indians balanced the load and dominated the glass anyway, building a 32-14 rebounding advantage in the contest.
“I thought we attacked the basket pretty well all night long,” said Wauseon skipper Chad Burt. “I thought our offensive rebounding showed itself and we did a nice job of getting to the boards. Obviously, I’d have to acknowledge that Tinora’s been off and they’re going to be just fine. They’ve got some guys that can play offensive basketball.”
Tinora battled back late in the opening stanza, shaking off an 0-for-3 start with treys from Marcus Grube and Casen Wolfrum and a bucket from Nolan Schafer to cut the deficit to 13-8 entering the second period.
Wauseon had another run in them to start the second stanza as Jonas Tester hit a bucket and two free throws, along with buckets from Connar Penrod and Noah Sauber to up the lead to 19-8 with 6:39 until half.
Out-manned in the paint, the Rams used the longball to get back into things after trailing 23-16 at halftime. Gavin Eckert and Nolan Schafer hit consecutive treys to start the second half and suddenly brought the Rams to within a point. The third period stayed tight throughout, with both sides trading buckets before a free-throw-line jumper from Tester put Wauseon up 31-26 with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a hill too steep for the Rams, however, as Wauseon converted on each of its first five trips down the floor for a 10-0 run to start the period. Those points were aided by three offensive boards and, coupled with an 0-for-5 start by the Rams, sealed the final result.
“We aren’t where we need to be offensively, execution-wise,” noted Tinora coach Paul Wayne, whose Rams have practiced just twice in the last three weeks and had not played a game since Dec. 5. “We don’t have enough of an offensive package in at this point in time to get guys in the right spots to be able to finalize plays. So that’s on me … but the key is we just have to be able to rebound the ball. We just can’t give up that many second chances.”
Tester paced the Indians with 14 points and eight rebounds while Britsch chipped in nine points and eight boards.
Marcus Grube hit three treys, all in the first half, for Tinora to pace the Rams with nine markers.
In the early contest, Bryan battled back from a five-point deficit and offensive struggles in the middle quarters to rally in the final eight minutes and down Paulding 48-42 in the opening semifinal.
With standout forward Titus Rohrer battling foul trouble, senior teammates Canon Lamberson and Decota Shaw picked up the slack on the boards and junior guard A.J. Martinez hit six free throws to help secure the win.
Shaw tallied eight points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Bears (2-4) while Lamberson added nine tallies and six caroms for Bryan, which out-rebounded the Panthers 20-11 in the second half and 37-22 for the contest.
“The two biggest things tonight were Canon Lamberson and Decota Shaw on the wings of that zone,” said Bryan coach Brandon Fisher of the gritty win in the team’s first game in nine days and just the third since Dec. 12. “They did an incredible job taking away Paulding’s shooters, they were really the players of the game rebounding those backside rebounds on a lot of the long threes that we knew they were going to take.
“These guys, a lot of them haven’t played varsity much, they’re going to learn. They’ve been out a lot with the COVID and all this stuff, so that was good for them to go through.”
For Paulding, cold shooting on open looks doomed the Maroon and White (4-4). The Panthers were 15-of-56 (26.7 percent) on the night, including a 7-of-30 effort from long distance.
Battling a size disadvantage, Paulding flummoxed Bryan into eight turnovers in the first two periods and 15 for the contest.
Senior guard Hunter Kauser sparked a 14-2 second-period run that up-ended a 13-9 Bryan lead into a 23-15 Panther advantage. Kauser hit three longballs in the run, with a pair of free throws from Payton Beckman and a triple from Nick Manz helping the cause.
Even with buckets from Evan Cox and Shaw cutting the lead to four at the half, Paulding again had some firepower with a bucket from Blake McGarvey and a trey from Manz putting Paulding up 31-23 with 3:10 in the third period.
That marked the final points for the Panthers in the next seven minutes of game time as Bryan ripped off a 10-0 run in the first three minutes of the final stanza to turn the tide for good.
“I thought we had a lot of open shots that we normally make,” lamented Paulding coach Brian Miller. “You’re not going to win too many games when you shoot the way we did. I thought (Bryan) out-hustled us to some balls tonight, the 50-50 balls, they got most of them.
“I told the kids, I didn’t think we deserved to win when you shoot that poorly. We had some lapses defensively that hurt us and we could play a lot better than that.”
Martinez finished with a game-high 10 points for the Bears while Kauser paced Paulding with 14 and McGarvey with 12.
PAULDING (42) - Adams 0; McGarvey 12; Bauer 1; Manz 8; Kauser 14; Pease 0; Gorrell 0; Beckman 7. Totals 15-56 4-5 42.
BRYAN (48) — Showalter 3; Martinez 10; Brown 0; Cox 7; Rohrer 9; Lamberson 9; Moss 2; Shaw 8. Totals 16-35 10-15 48.
Three-point goals: Paulding 7-30 (Kauser 4, McGarvey 2, Manz 2), Bryan 2-10 (Cox, Rohrer). Rebounds: Paulding 22 (McGarvey, Manz, Beckman 4), Bryan 37 (Shaw 13). Turnovers: Paulding 4, Bryan 15.
Paulding 9 14 8 11 — 42
Bryan 11 8 7 22 — 48
TINORA (29) — Mar. Grube 9; Max Grube 4; Miles 0; Schafer 5; Eckert 3; Rinkel 0; Bohn 0; Wiemken 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 5; Harris 3. Totals 10-36 2-2 29.
WAUSEON (46) — Tester 14; Britsch 9; Stump 0; DeGroff 5; Sauber 2; Penrod 8; Burt 0; Delgado 5; Armstrong 1; Shaw 2. Totals 17-37 8-12 46.
Three-point goals: Tinora 7-24 (Mar. Grube 3, Schafer, Edckert, Wolfrum, Harris), Wauseon 2-6 (DeGroff, Delgado). Rebounds: Tinora 14 (Mar. Grube, Max Brube, Schafer, Eckert, Wolfrum 2), Wauseon 32 (Tester, Britsch 8). Turnovers: Tinora 6, Wauseon 6.
Tinora 8 8 10 3 — 29
Wauseon 13 10 8 15 — 46
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.