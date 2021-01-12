STRYKER — Stryker was able to win back-to-back games for the first time this season as the Panthers jumped out to a 22-9 halftime lead and defeated Edon 37-32 in a BBC contest.

Kaleb Holsopple bucketed 11 points to lead the Panthers (3-4, 2-3).

Destin McCartney and Cassius Hulbert each had eight points for the Bombers (2-2, 2-1).

EDON (32) - Berry 7; Kiess 0; Steinke 0; McCartney 8; Dye 2; Gallehue 7; Hulbert 8. Totals 12-5-32.

STRYKER (37) - Bowers 2; Holsopple 11; Cadwell 4; Woolace 4; Ramon 0; Harris 0; Clingaman 4; Barnum 6; Sloan 6. Totals 14-10-37.

Three-point goals: Edon — Berry, McCartney, Gallehue. Stryker — Holsopple.

Edon 4 5 11 12 — 32

Stryker 13 9 5 10 — 37

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments