ROSSFORD — Down just two at half, Liberty Center was outscored 17-6 in the third quarter in a 56-42 loss to Toledo St. Francis in the Rossford MLK Tournament on Monday.
Landon Bockelman’s 11 points paced the Tigers (5-6) while Aiden Hammontree and Gavin Geahlen each netted 10.
Jameson Heck’s 14 points paced the Knights (9-5).
LIBERTY CENTER (42) — T. Kruse 0; Orr 0; C. Kruse 6; Chapa 0; Hammontree 10; L. Kruse 3; Zeiter 2; Geahlen 10; Bockelman 11. Totals 14-32 12-22 42.
TOLEDO ST. FRANCIS (56) — Syroka 5; Sanders 13; Dixon 4; Heck 14; Erd 0; Coop 12; Walker 0; Kachmarik 0; Ferguson 8; Brown 0. Totals 22-46 8-13 56.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Hammontree 2. St. Francis — Sanders 2, Ferguson. Rebounds: Liberty Center 25, St. Francis 25. Turnovers: Liberty Center 19, St. Francis 15.
Liberty Center 11 14 6 11 — 42
Tol. St. Francis 15 12 17 12 — 56
