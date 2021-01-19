MONTPELIER – Pettisville sent Montpelier two games back in the BBC standings with a 43-32 win on Monday.
The Blackbirds, after trailing by a point at halftime, outscored the Locomotives 23-11 in the second half.
Cayden Jacoby led Pettisville (8-2, 6-0) with 20 points and he also added 17 rebounds. Max Leppelmeier chipped in 19 points.
Garrett Walz paced Montpelier (6-4, 4-2) with 10 points.
PETTISVILLE (43) – Kaufmann 0; Ripke 1; Leppelmeier 19; Horning 3; Jacoby 20; King 0. Totals 13-14-43.
MONTPELIER (32) – Walz 10; Yahraus 8; Eitniear 2; Stratton 4; Kreischer 0; Bowman 0; Altaffer 8. Totals 13-5-32.
Three-point goals: Pettisville – Leppelmeier 3. Montpelier – Walz. Rebounds: Pettisville 28, Montpelier 21. Turnovers: Pettisville 16, Montpelier 9.
Pettisville 12 8 10 13 – 43
Montpelier 9 12 4 7 – 32
Reserves: Pettisville, 44-27.
Fayette 48, North Central 47
PIONEER – Elijah Lerma hit a game-winning shot with 12 seconds to go to send Fayette past North Central, 48-47 in a BBC contest on Monday.
Lerma finished with 11 points for Fayette (5-4, 3-4). Eli Eberly led the visiting Eagles with 16 points.
Zacvh Hayes led all scorers with 25 points for North Central (2-6, 2-2). Joey Burt added 10 points.
FAYETTE (48) – Frenn 3; Eberly 16; Wagner 6; Lester 2; Whiteside 8; Lerma 11; Pearson 2. Totals 16-9-48.
NORTH CENTRAL (47) – J. Burt 10; Patten 6; Meyers 3; Q. Burt 0; Justice 0; Beard 0; Hayes 25, Totals 20-6-47.
Three-point goals: Fayette – Eberly 4, Wagner 2, Lerma. North Central Justice.
Fayette 13 17 6 12 — 48
North Central 6 13 12 16 — 47
Reserves: Fayette, 40-26.
