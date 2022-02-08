Basketball carousel.jpg

Pettisville 43, Montpelier 29

MONTPELIER — Pettisville kept pace in the BBC title race, pulling away for a 43-29 win over Montpelier in boys basketball action on Monday.

Cayden Jacoby hit 9-of-13 free throws, netting 21 points to pace the Blackbirds (11-8, 5-1 BBC), who are tied with North Central and a half-game ahead of Edon for the league lead. Joey Ripke chipped in 11 markers.

Garrett Walz’s 10 points led the ledger for the Locos (2-16, 0-6).

PETTISVILLE (43) — Ripke 11; Basselman 0; Adkins 4; Beck 7; Rupp 0; Jacoby 21. Totals 12-18-43.

MONTPELIER (29) — G. Walz 10; Thorp 3; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 1; Camper 0; A. Walz 3; Bowman 5; Grime 3; Girrell 4. Totals 12-3-29.

Three-point goals: Pettisville — Ripke. Montpelier — Thorp, A. Walz.

Pettisville 5 12 10 16 — 43

Montpelier 9 10 3 7 — 29

