Pettisville 43, Montpelier 29
MONTPELIER — Pettisville kept pace in the BBC title race, pulling away for a 43-29 win over Montpelier in boys basketball action on Monday.
Cayden Jacoby hit 9-of-13 free throws, netting 21 points to pace the Blackbirds (11-8, 5-1 BBC), who are tied with North Central and a half-game ahead of Edon for the league lead. Joey Ripke chipped in 11 markers.
Garrett Walz’s 10 points led the ledger for the Locos (2-16, 0-6).
PETTISVILLE (43) — Ripke 11; Basselman 0; Adkins 4; Beck 7; Rupp 0; Jacoby 21. Totals 12-18-43.
MONTPELIER (29) — G. Walz 10; Thorp 3; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 1; Camper 0; A. Walz 3; Bowman 5; Grime 3; Girrell 4. Totals 12-3-29.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Ripke. Montpelier — Thorp, A. Walz.
Pettisville 5 12 10 16 — 43
Montpelier 9 10 3 7 — 29
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.