Napoleon 56, Bryan 40
BRYAN — Napoleon picked up its third straight victory, stifling Bryan 56-40 to start the 2022 slate off in winning fashion in boys hoops action on Monday.
Josh Mack hit a pair of 3-pointers and paced the Wildcats (7-2) with 14 points while Tanner Rubinstein chipped in a dozen markers.
Craig Jackson’s eight points led the ledger for the Golden Bears (0-8).
NAPOLEON (56) — Buehrer 0; Wolf 7; Mack 14; Woods 7; Williams 0; Grant 5; Kruse 3; Ta. Rubinstein 12; Tr. Rubinstein 7; Ressler 1. Totals 21-9-56.
BRYAN (40) — Brown 3; Koenig 0; Moss 2; Pelz 5; Watson 0; Jackson 8; Kepler 6; Langenderfer 7; Dominique 6; Cox 3; Welling 0. Totals 14-12-40.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Mack 2, Wolf, Woods, Grant. Bryan — none.
Napoleon 13 12 15 16 — 56
Bryan 9 7 11 13 — 40
Reserves: Napoleon, 49-23.
Edgerton 67, Stryker 56
STRYKER — Edgerton boys basketball pulled out an overtime victory on the road Monday night with a 67-56 victory over Edgerton.
Cole Meyer led the way for the Bulldogs (2-8) dropping a game-high 25 points on 13-of-19 free throws. Ten of the 13 freebies came in either the fourth quarter or overtime. Corey Everetts also added 16 points while Nathan Swank sank three treys for 13 points.
Stryker (4-6) was led by Teyvon Harris’ 13 points.
EDGERTON (67) — Meyer 25; Everetts 16; Swank 13; Blue 4; Harman 4; Timbrook 3; Walkup 2. Picillo 0. Totals: 9-8-25-67.
STRYKER (56) — T. Harris 13; J. Cadwell 9; Donovan 8; Cioffi 8; Villanueva 7; Juilliard 6; Barnum 5; Myers 0; Mountague 0. Totals: 13-7-9-56.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Swank 3, Meyer 2, Everetts, Blue. Stryker — Villanueva 2, Donovan 2, Harris 2, Cadwell. Turnovers: Edgerton 11, Stryker 20.
Edgerton 11 10 15 14 17 — 67
Stryker 12 13 6 19 6 — 56
Fayette 66, Morenci (Mich.) 51
MORENCI, Mich — Fayette boys basketball went up to Michigan Monday night and came away with a 66-51 victory over Morenci.
Fayette’s Elijah Lerma led the Eagles (7-1) in scoring 20 points while three others notched double figures with Kaden Frenn scoring 17.
FAYETTE (66) — Lerma 20; Frenn 17; Lester 13; Dunnett 11; Mitchell 3; Moats 2; Whiteside 0; Lemley 0. Totals: 15-6-18.
MORENCI (51) — Stover 21; Bachelder 14; Alcock 8; Mansfield 8; Reincke 0; Balet 0; Blacker 0; Pike 0: Nieman 0. Totals: 12-5-12-51.
Fayette 16 16 12 22 — 66
Morenci 15 7 14 15 — 51
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Miller City 47
MILLER CITY —Austin Ruhe’s game-high 26 points weren’t enough as Miller City fell in a Putnam County League showdown to Pandora-Gilboa 55-47 at.
Thomas Weis tallied 10 points while Ruhe paced the Wildcats (6-5, 0-2 PCL) with seven boards.
Aidan Harris’ 19 points paced the Rockets (6-3, 3-0 PCL).
PANDORA-GILBOA (55) — A. Harris 19; C. Harris 11; Johnson 8; Luginbill 5; F. Huffman 4; W. Huffman 3; Morris 3; Krohn 2. Totals: 14-31 6-15 9-14 — 55.
MILLER CITY (47) — Au.. Ruhe 26; Weis 10; Tobe 5; Nuveman 3; An. Ruhe 2; Barlage 1. Totals: 12-26 4-13 11-20 — 47.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — A. Harris 3, W. Huffman, C. Harris, Morris. Miller City — E. Ruhe 2, Weis 2. Rebounds: Rebounds: Miller City 28 (Au. Ruhe 7), Pandora-Gilboa 12. Turnovers: Miller City 14, Pandora-Gilboa 8.
Pandora-Gilboa 17 12 14 12 — 55
Miller City 16 11 10 10 — 47
