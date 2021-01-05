MONTPELIER – Blake Altaffer hit what proved to be the game-winner with 48 seconds left in the third overtime to send Montpelier past Fayette 60-57 in a Monday BBC contest.
Fayette’s Tanner Wagner hit a triple with 17 seconds left in regulation to send the game into the extra sessions.
Garrett Walz led the Locos (4-1, 3-0 BBC) with 17 points. Altaffer tossed in 16 and Tylor Yahraus added 15.
Elijah Lerma led Fayette (2-1, 1-1) with 17 points. Phillip Whiteside knocked down four treys to finish with 12 points. Wagner had 11 points and Eli Eberly chipped in 10 points.
FAYETTE (57) – Frenn 4; Eberly 10; Mitchell 0; Wagner 11; D. Whiteside 1; P. Whiteside 12; Lerma 17; Pearson 2. Totals 20-6-57.
MONTPELIER (60) – Walz 17; Yahraus 15; Eitniear 2; Jay 4; Stratton 4; Altaffer 16; Bowman 2. Totals 22-12-60.
Three-point goals: Fayette – P. Whiteside 4, Wagner 3, Eberly 2, Lerma 2. Montpelier – Walz 2, Yahraus, Altaffer.
Fayette 11 14 12 11 5 2 2 – 57
Montpelier 7 14 15 12 5 2 5 – 60
Reserves: Fayette, 29-18.
Ottoville 75, Delphos Jefferson 36
OTTOVILLE – Josh Thorbahn finished a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ottoville to a 75-36 win over visiting Delphos Jefferson.
Will Miller added 12 points and Trae Schlagbaum tossed in 11 points and the Big Green moved to 8-2 on the season.
Ian Wannemacher led the Wildcats (2-5) with 13 points.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (36) – Bailey 1; Teman 5; Wannemacher 13; Miller 2; Carder 2; Wiltsie 0; Grothaus 0; Grant 0; Gallmeier 8; Rode 5; Estle 0. Totals 13-6-36.
OTTOVILLE (75) – Miller 12; T. Schlagbaum 11; Manns 6; Suever 7; Kortokrax 6; K. Schlagbaum 2; Thorbahn 18; Furley 3; Hanneman 6; Edelbrock 0; Trentman 0; Langhals 4. Totals 27-11-75.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson (4-10) – Gallmeier 2, Teman, Rode. Ottoville (10-24) – T. Schlagbaum 3, Thorbahn 3, Hanneman 2, Miller, Furley. Rebounds: Delphos Jefferson 17 (Wannemacher 6), Ottoville 35 (Thorbahn 10). Turnovers: Delphos Jefferson 16, Ottoville 11.
Delphos Jefferson 2 16 13 5 – 36
Ottoville 17 15 25 18 – 75
