PATRICK HENRY — Miller City held off a fourth-quarter charge from host Patrick Henry and held the Patriots to two points in overtime for a 45-41 victory in boys basketball action at "The House of Heat" on Monday.
Austin Ruhe's 17 points led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) while Jon Burgei added 14 tallies.
Gavin Jackson had 12 points to top the tally for Patrick Henry (0-3), which outscored MC 11-5 in the final eight minutes to force the extra session.
MILLER CITY (41) - Ruhe 17; Burgei 14; Niese 7; Weis 3; Michel 2; Deitering 2. Totals 16-9-41.
PATRICK HENRY (45) - Jackson 12; Johnson 6; Crossland 6; Rosengarten 4; Seedorf 4; Rosebrook 4; Hall 3; Seemann 2. Totals 17-3-41.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Ruhe 2, Burgei, Niese. Patrick Henry - Jackson 2, Johnson 2.
Miller City 10 12 12 5 6 - 45
Patrick Henry 6 7 15 11 2 - 41
