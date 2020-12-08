PATRICK HENRY — Miller City held off a fourth-quarter charge from host Patrick Henry and held the Patriots to two points in overtime for a 45-41 victory in boys basketball action at "The House of Heat" on Monday.

Austin Ruhe's 17 points led the way for the Wildcats (1-3) while Jon Burgei added 14 tallies.

Gavin Jackson had 12 points to top the tally for Patrick Henry (0-3), which outscored MC 11-5 in the final eight minutes to force the extra session.

MILLER CITY (41) - Ruhe 17; Burgei 14; Niese 7; Weis 3; Michel 2; Deitering 2. Totals 16-9-41.

PATRICK HENRY (45) - Jackson 12; Johnson 6; Crossland 6; Rosengarten 4; Seedorf 4; Rosebrook 4; Hall 3; Seemann 2. Totals 17-3-41.

Three-point goals: Miller City - Ruhe 2, Burgei, Niese. Patrick Henry - Jackson 2, Johnson 2.

Miller City 10  12  12  5  6  -  45

Patrick Henry  6  7  15  11  2  -  41

