LIBERTY CENTER – Host Liberty Center withstood a late charge by Elmwood to claim a 46-44 non-league decision in boys basketball action on Monday.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigers.

Evan Conrad paced Liberty Center (2-4) with 18 points. Trey Patterson added 11 points.

Kade Lentz led the Royals (2-4) with 19 points. Bryce Reynolds added 16 points.

ELMWOOD (44) – May 2; Lentz 19; Heiserman 0; Ziegler 0; Sorenson 2; Wickard 2; Reynolds 16; Barringer 1. Totals 15-8-44.

LIBERTY CENTER (46) – Shultz 1; Collins 2; Leatherman 6; Krugh 4; Conrad 18; Patterson 11; Phillips 2; Orr 0; Estelle 2. Totals 17-12-46.

Three-point goals: Elmwood — Lantz 4, Reynolds 2. Liberty Center – none.

Elmwood 11 5 8 20 — 44

Liberty Center 12 10 10 14 — 46

