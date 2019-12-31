HAMLER — Liberty Center won the Henry County Classic for the first time in the tournament’s short four-year history, toppling Napoleon 64-60 on Monday at Patrick Henry.
Carter Burdue led the Tigers (4-3) with 19 points. Trent Murdock added 16 points and six rebounds and Aaron Shafer chipped in 10.
Landon Willeman paced Napoleon (2-6) with 15 points. Josh Mack had 14 points and seven rebounds and Isaac Fraker had 10 points.
In the third place game, it took overtime for Patrick Henry to defeat Holgate, 50-47. The Tigers carried a small 34-32 lead into the final period.
Garrett Schwiebert led the Patriots (1-3) with 21 points. Kolton Holloway added 14.
Bailey Sonnenberg led Holgate (1-6) with 17 points. Luke Wenner added 12.
HOLGATE (47) - Sonnenberg 17; Wenner 12; Sparks 4; Hattemer 8; Kelly 6. Totals 19-47 4-6 47.
PATRICK HENRY (50) - Schwiebert 21; Holloway 14; Jackson 2; Schulze 4; Rosengarten 2; Seeman 7. Totals 21-38 4-7 50.
Rebounds: Holgate 25 (Hattemer 9), Patrick Henry 25 (Rosengarten 8). Turnovers: Holgate 8, Patrick Henry 15.
Holgate 11 11 12 10 3 — 47
Patrick Henry 12 13 7 12 6 — 50
LIBERTY CENTER (64) - Burdue 19; Murdock 16; Shafer 10; Krugh 9; Keller 3; Patterson 1; Righi 2; Conrad 5. Totals 23-40 14-25 64.
NAPOLEON (60) - Willeman 15; Mack 14; Fraker 10; Rosebrook 9; Gerdeman 8; Warncke 2; Tan. Rubenstein 2. Totals 22-49 13-16 60.
Rebounds: Liberty Center 26 (Murdock 6), Napoleon 21 (Mack 7). Turnovers: Liberty Center 20, Napoleon 16.
Liberty Center 9 15 19 21 — 64
Napoleon 8 15 13 14 — 60
Ayersville Holiday
Tournament
Toledo Christian 53,
Ayersville 38
AYERSVILLE — In the championship game of the Ayersville Holiday Tournament, Toledo Christian jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the opening stanza and defeated the Pilots, 53-38.
Lukas Calhoun led the Pilots (2-4) with nine points. Jakob Trevino and Brayden Amoroso each added seven points.
No other information was available.
Kalida 58, N. Bremen 30
KALIDA — Luke Erhart led Kalida with 22 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats scored a 58-30 win at home over New Bremen.
Erhart did everything for the Wildcats (4-5), draining 6-of-7 from long range with five assists and five steals. Evan Roebke and Gabe Hovest added 13 and 10 tallies, respectively.
NEW BREMEN (30) - Bornhorst 7; Homan 6; Busse 6; Suchland 5; Wells 3; Tenkman 2; Bertke 1; B. Wells 0; Heitkamp 0. Totals 12-32 2-5 30.
KALIDA (58) - Erhart 22; Roebke 13; Hovest 10; Von der Embse 3; B. Miller 2; Warnecke 2l Vorst 2; Ja. Horstman 2; Jo. Horstman 2; Siebeneck 0. Totals 22-46 4-6 58.
Three-point goals: New Bremen 4-11 (Bornhorst, Homan, Suchland). Kalida 10-19 (Erhart 6, Roebke 2, Hovest, Von der Embse). Rebounds: New Bremen 15 (Homan, Heitkamp 3), Kalida 23 (Erhart 7). Turnovers: New Bremen 5, Kalida 4.
New Bremen 7 6 5 12 — 30
Kalida 20 12 18 8 — 58
